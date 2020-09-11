Home TV Series Netflix 'Fuller House' Wasn't the First Show That Was a Direct Result of...
'Fuller House' Wasn't the First Show That Was a Direct Result of 'Full House'

By- Naveen Yadav
While Netflix is notoriously secretive about their viewer’s rating, a report by Business Insider claims Fuller House endured a huge viewership fall after season 1, that makes sense taking into consideration the series received mostly negative responses from critics. Likely, the general public was originally intrigued by what the revival had to offer, but following a season 1 which leaned heavily on its parent’s series, they decided that it wasn’t for them, ultimately not returning for following seasons. This is a bummer considering Fuller House got considerably better as the years went by – it gradually found its footing, coming out of the shadow of Total House.

After most casual audiences left Fuller House after the year, the series was fueled from the solid fanbase it inherited from Total House. These are viewers who have personal attachments to the Tanner women and Kimmy, potentially because they grew up with them. Full House’s most important selling point was its youthful cast; they were front and center in virtually all episodes and the sitcom did a great job tracking their expansion. Seeing DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy all grown up and now dealing with more adult issues in Fuller House continued that trend, which makes the offshoot appealing to the identical community that supported the first series. That said, whilst Total House’s base sustained Fuller House for an extra four more decades, Netflix didn’t think it was enough to merit the following time for the sequel because of its inability to expand its reach.

What is exceptional about Fuller House is that it has something to offer for both young and old audiences, meaning it could become one of Netflix’s biggest shows. Granted it did not put as much focus on their youthful cast as Full House failed in its earlier years, but together with DJ, Stephanie, and Kimmy all wed, that could change from the theoretical Fuller House year 6 as there can be more children-centric episodes. Unfortunately, fans won’t ever know if this will help expand its viewers with all the sitcom now canceled.

