Fuller House Trailer: A Wedding Brings Back Familiar Faces in Final Episodes

By- Naveen Yadav
Although we aren’t holding our breath for indicators of Michelle or even Aunt Becky, it looks like any part from the Fuller House world is RSVP-ing to the wedding event of this century.
Netflix has recently released the official trailer for the sitcom’s final nine episodes, which accompany D.J. (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy (Andrea Barber) as they attempt to organize a triple She-Wolf wedding.

Danny (Bob Saget), Jesse (John Stamos), and Joey (Dave Coulier) are all spotted from the 90-second trailer, though you might be surprised to hear which other beloved Total House characters are coming for one final hurrah. (Click here for series finale spoilers, courtesy of the show’s emotional, social media-friendly cast.)

Also Read:   'Fuller House' Wasn't the First Show That Was a Direct Result of 'Full House'
Fuller House also stars Michael Campion as D.J.’s eldest son Jackson, Elias Harger as D.J.’s middle son Max, Soni Nicole Bringas as Kimmy’s daughter Ramona, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Kimmy’s fiancé Fernando, Scott Weinger as D.J.’s fiancé Steve, John Brotherton as D.J.’s ex-boyfriend/business spouse Matt, Adam Hagenbuch as Kimmy’s brother/Stephanie’s fiancé Jimmy, and Dashiell along with Fox Messitt as D.J.’s youngest son Tommy.

Also Read:   “Demon Slayer Season 2”: Will Tanjiro return? Read more about the Release Date, Plot, Cast And Click To Know More.

The remaining episodes of Fuller House’s fifth and last season premiere on Tuesday, June 2. Hit PLAY on the movie above for your first glance at the sitcom’s final run, then drop a comment along with your hopes for the show finale below.

Also Read:   Star Trek Discovery Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details Here
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

