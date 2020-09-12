Home TV Series Netflix 'Fuller House' Fans Were Really Not Okay With How the Writers Handled...
TV SeriesNetflix

'Fuller House' Fans Were Really Not Okay With How the Writers Handled Lori Loughlin's Absence

By- Naveen Yadav
Fuller House season 5 part two finished with triple wedding fans will never forget. However during D.J. Tanner (Candace Cameron Bure), Stephanie Tanner (Jodie Sweetin), and Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber)’s the joyous major day, 1 Total /Fuller House personality was M.I.A. — Aunt Becky (Lori Loughlin).

As many know, Lori depicted Aunt Becky from the original Total House collection, which premiered in 1987. The beloved character’s storyline continued in the Netflix spinoff, but Lori’s stint came to an abrupt end after the streaming agency cut ties with the actress in March 2019. Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were charged in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal (last month, they plead guilty to conspiracy charges).

To cope with Lori’s departure from the show, Fuller House subtly referenced Aunt Becky’s lack in the episode entitled”Be Yourself, Free Yourself.” Uncle Jesse (John Stamos) goes into complete panic mode following his or her Becky’s daughter, Pamela, who gets bit in a playdate. He becomes frustrated when neither Pamela nor her teacher tells him bit her so that he decides to start his investigation.

“You do not think maybe you need to run this by Aunt Becky first?” D.J. asked after learning her uncle’s plot.

“Becky is currently in Nebraska helping out with her mother,” Uncle Jesse responded. “I don’t want to bother her with such a small little thing like this.”

After viewing the exchange goes down, fans instantly took to Twitter to discuss their thoughts about the excuse, which later came to play when Becky was missing at the large wedding.

What’s more, a few predicted out that D.J. and Stephanie’s younger sister, Michelle (who used to be played by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen at Full House), was likewise not at the wedding. The twins turned down the opportunity to reprise their shared role when Fuller House premiered in 2016.

