Fuller House Explained Why Kimmy Was Never Home In Full House

Fuller House explained why Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber) was never in her home in the Entire House. Since DJ’s (Candace Cameron-Bure) closest buddy, the eclectic personality was nearly constantly at the Tanners’ house. She hung out a lot at her neighbors, so much so that at times, the older cast members wondered why it felt just like she lived there.

Over two decades after Full House wrapped up, Kimmy officially moved into the Tanner family house in Fuller House to help DJ, whose husband has just expired. Comparable to Danny’s (Bob Saget) predicament in the first show, the eldest Tanner daughter was left to raise three young sons, and so her very best friend and sister, Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) went to live with her to help alleviate the burden of being a single mom.

Ironically, not everyone was thrilled that Kimmy was constantly around in Full House. Aside from DJ, the entire Tanner clan typically had a contentious relationship with her. She picked on Michelle (Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen), and most especially Stephanie. She made pleasure and sometimes even directly disrespected Danny and made Jesse (John Stamos) uncomfortable with her improvements. While there’s no serious bad blood between Kimmy and the remainder of the DJ’s household, she was mostly treated as a nuisance, which was honest occasionally considering how strange and antagonistic she might be. That said, after Fuller House, it is reasonable that she never wanted to be home.

As revealed from the Full House spin-off, Kimmy has a brother in Jimmy (Adam Hagenbuch). Aside from the fact that this introduces some continuity questions contemplating that Kimmy never mentioned anything about having a younger sibling in the original show, the occurrence of Jimmy explains why she always wanted to be together with the Tanners. It is long-established that Kimmy is not the cleverest kid; equally, Stephanie and Michelle typically pointed this out in a bid to annoy her and she is typically shown copying DJ’s homework.

Despite her propensity to be uppity about certain things, she’s aware of her low-intellectual ability and it didn’t’ seem to bother her that much. This made for a few laughs at the cult classic family sitcom and was something that Fuller House lasted to perform. However, as vapid as Kimmy is, it’s apparent that Jimmy is much sexier than she is. It requires a much longer time for him to figure out things, and he gets the most absurd comments that it is a wonder how Stephanie fell in love with him. If Kimmy did not hang out with DJ and her family — who, despite their oddities are rather normal, she would’ve probably become as dull as her brother.

Kimmy allegedly has other sisters as shown in Full House, but they were never said in Fuller House. Interestingly, such as Michelle, they were not also invited to the series finale wedding even if both she and Jimmy were tying the knot to various individuals in precisely the same ceremony. In any case, given what buffs have seen with Jimmy, an individual could wonder what their other siblings are like. As revealed in the final season, the Gibblers’ parents ‘ are also quite weirdos as well, so maybe quirkiness runs in the family.

