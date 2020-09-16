Fuller House actress is getting backlash over “spicy” Instagram post

- Advertisement -

One such moment occurs in Fuller House season 1, episode 2 titled”Moving Day” On the heels of Stephanie and Kimmy’s (Andrea Barber) choice to move into the Tanner family home, it required a little time to get DJ (Candace Cameron-Bure) to find out how to assign household responsibilities and chores to her sister and companion. The eldest sister particularly struggled with leaving her kids in Stephanie and Kimmy’s care understanding that both have their quirks, not to mention that a contentious relationship while they growing up. While Jackson (Michael Campion) and Max (Elias Harger) were old enough to fend off for themselves, Kimmy and Stephanie needed to be centered on Tommy — that had been an infant. At one stage, they needed to change his diapers which had Stephanie stating that she had not done it because Michelle was a baby. Looking back at the events of Total House, however, this was not true.

Full House never showed Stephanie altering Michelle’s diapers. In the few cases, it was a plot point from the classic family sitcom, Jesse (John Stamos) and Joey (Dave Coulier) were the ones that had been up to the job. While there is a risk that Stephanie was remembering something which was not shown on the show, the odds of this happening are very slim to none given her age at that moment. When Full House began in 1986, Michelle had been under a year old, while Stephanie was five years old — too young to do diaper duties for her baby sister. By season two, Danny (Bob Saget) had already started to potty train Michelle as tackled in episode two titled”Jingle Hell.” At this point, the youngest Tanner sister has been about two years old while Stephanie was six — still a bit too young to be changing diapers for her sister herself. If anything, it would have been possible for a DJ to do this job from time to time.

- Advertisement -

This doesn’t imply, but that Stephanie wasn’t a fantastic sister to Michelle. While the group had their disagreements — such as fighting over Mr. Bear — they cared for one another. It’s only that timeline-wise, Stephanie’s maintain in Fuller House about changing her sister’s diapers in Full House does not sound right.