Fruit Basket Season 2: Release Date And Storyline Latest Information

Fruit Basket Season 2 Episode 23: Fruit Basket is one such anime series that makes its speed well by each passing episode. Initially, this Japanese anime adaptation of a manga series started not being very eye-catching. However, as the show proceeded forwards, it turned into a lot more exciting and intriguing.

For people who don’t know about this anime, Fruit Basket or Furuba is an arcade by Natsuki Takaya. The show is streaming online—the fans of the Fruit Basket who are binge-watching it. Read the article below to get to know about the next installment coming soon.

The Storyline of Fruit Basket Season 2:

The story revolves around this show’s primary protagonist, Tohru, as she starts a new academic year in college. She then becomes worried about her leaving her new house for faculty. The simple fact of both Tohru and Sohmas being dependent on each other bothers her, and she considers her death from home would influence the two of these.

The Sohmas somehow figure out that she has been overthinking this while, and thus they try to comfort her by telling her that it’s going to be just fine. Following this, the summer fracture sets in which Tohru is overthinking and a lot concerned about her not good beyond. Seeing her mad, Kyo urges her to discuss her pent up feelings with him.

He encourages her by telling her about his past, which finally makes Tohru break the ice and address her relationship with her mother. Listening to the interior stories of one another, Tohru and Kyo start to get closer. But, their life isn’t all rainbows and sunshine as Akito enters to earn Tohru’s experience complicated and creates distance between Kyo and Tohru.

Where To See Fruit Basket:

The anime series is currently flowing on Crunchyroll and Funimation with both Japanese audio and English subtitles.