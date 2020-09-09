Frozen 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Movie Review

- Advertisement -

One of the easiest tests for assessing a sequel’s quality is comparing its crew and cast to the first. Are the leads back? Is someone else who makes it? Did the director need to be thrown out and another brought in their place to fill the hole? Frozen 2 passes this test with flying colors. Everybody from the original is back, including all the voice actors (Oscar-winners and otherwise) and the directors. So, those who read the script were so convinced about it and so maybe, you ought to be, too. However, the evaluation can be deemed unreliable for a single variable -the candy, clinking sound of coins dropping in their bags.

Frozen is still the most successful animated movie ever made with a box office haul of $1.27 billion. And this isn’t even a portion of the money it created for Disney with its Elsa tiffin boxes, Anna backpacks, and Olaf toilet plungers. Of course, a sequel is overly shiny an idea not to entertain. Another picture means four more Elsa costumes and four Elsa dolls to your child’s collection. I’ll pray to my god that you find the four-in-one edition, for the sake of your wallet and your sanity. That is the very least I could do after writing a review that tells you why you need to bring your kids for Frozen 2 anyway.

In its second part, the story of ice queen Elsa (Idina Menzel) and her sister Anna (Kristen Bell) takes a more vibrant albeit not as enchanting turn. Place in fall, the screen aflush with stunning hues; the fiery red maple leaves, the soft auburns of concealed forests, the arctic blues of Elsa’s snow drapes along with the royal aubergines of Anna’s cloak. It’s an aesthetic fit for an Instagram trend. #VSCOgirls are shaken.

But lovely visuals weren’t all that was promised. Six decades ago, Frozen gave Disney one of the most refreshing stories about princesses and magic. It wasn’t only a musical delight – through repeated listenings did. .uh… created one particular song hard to’let go’ from your head. Frozen subverted long-held notions concerning the meaning of true love, and one must always discover it into a suitor. With a lot of pomp and pageantry, it staged about a woman’s need to break loose from isolation and embrace her abilities; and finally, learning to trust the ones closest to her. It was a story about how people can help others heal and grow stronger. Things alter for Elsa because she breaks away from her sallow, lonely origins and embraces a happier side with her sister.

Together with Frozen 2, there’s not any connection to resolve or personality issues to handle. Consequently, the narrative, the tension and the major battle feels forced from the very beginning to the absolute end. This time when we meet the two sisters of Arendelle, an undisclosed amount of time has passed since the original. Everything seems joyful and happy in her kingdom, but Elsa has been hearing eerie voices call out to her. In the soul of every kid’s movie ever, she decides to chase after it and once more brings peril to her realm with her ever-growing icy powers that are beyond her control.

To bring things back in order, she goes looking for answers in an enchanting forest and Anna is bent on staying by her side. Last time’s events should have been enough to remind Elsa who Anna can hold her own and even save her in times of need. However, the days of not expecting her sister and infantilizing her are still not behind her. The whole party, such as the sisters, Anna’s boyfriend Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), his reindeer Sven and snowman Olaf (Josh Gad) get divided into various groups when Elsa ditches them to rescue Arendelle and to find her true self. Cue a song sequence where Elsa sings at night in a realm of isolation with not a footstep to be viewed. Welcome back into Frozen (2013).

In between a few passing hoaxes and one magnificent tune (Into The Unknown) and one that will make 1991 Bryan Adams thrilled (Lost In The Woods), the movie also makes a case for reparations…? The wronged people of the woods should be given their thanks for all that they endured for decades, and it falls upon Elsa and Anna to make a difficult decision for the good of their kingdom. What could have been a powerful opportunity to draw parallels with contemporary realities and also teach a lesson or two in forfeit and acceptance, was too fast solved with not a great deal of sacrifice. Of course, the real world doesn’t possess ice queens to help them out.

The movie, even with no strong, beating, motivated heart at its heart is still not boring enough to become unwatchable. Josh Gad’s Olaf is once again one of the best things about the movie. He always gets the most hilarious lines; his laugh is just as contagious as we recall it; his stupidity is the kind that makes you burst into giggles rather than roll your eyes in frustration. In a standout scene, he gives a humorous recap of the episodes of the first, and it’s the most exciting and impressive piece of writing in the entire movie. As a cherry on the cake, Olaf looks forward to maturity and how he will be wiser if he grows up — a sly dig at all of the grown-ups in theatre, realizing how wrong he is about it all. It will stab in your heart when he discovers none of it was authentic and honestly, he’s one of the best character arcs in the movie. Can’t believe I just said that about an anthropomorphic heap of snow.

Frozen 2, however, falls short on the musical front, something which made the original Disney so memorable. Each song was tricky, crisp and brilliant in the first film. However, with the sequel, dig my mind as hard as I might, I can not recall one line of lyrics out of over one song. Idina Menzel rips it out of the park once again using the powerful Into The Unknown, along with the haunting chorus is still ringing in my ear, hours afterwards. And karaoke lovers remember that one will be more demanding than its predecessor to sing.

But one catchy song is too less, one great snowman too small a reward for people who have waited six years for it. Maybe now that we have realised it was not worth it, can we eventually let it go?

