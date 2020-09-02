Frozen 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And One Of The Most Iconic Disney Movies

- Advertisement -

Frozen is formally one of the most iconic Disney movies of all time, and all of the foods available at grocery shops are sufficient to show that point. Even though it’s been about a year since Frozen 2 hit theatres (remember those?), Nestle Tollhouse has come out with Frozen-themed cookie dough, which Disney fans will love.

The cookie dough comes from the timeless Nestle Tollhouse packs, in which it is already portioned out, which means you need to break it up and lay it out on your baking sheet. This specific dough makes sugar cookies, and it includes blue and clear sprinkles and white snowflake-shaped sprinkles. The dough was spotted by @familyfooddude at his regional Walmart.

Each package is adorned with Olaf’s face, but as the biscuits themselves will come out using generic winter-looking sprinkles, these are a terrific thing to pick up in the shop even if you’re not a diehard Frozen stan. Then again, we would take any opportunity that we can get to get a themed movie marathon, and every bundle yields 20 biscuits. Therefore why not collect the family for a night of film watching and cookie baking?

You may even try your hand at recreating some of the Frozen-themed treats you can buy at Disney World. If you’re going to have a theme night in your home, you might as well lean into it, no? Break out a few outfits, possess a sing-a-long, eat these Nestle Tollhouse cookies? Sounds like an ideal weekend to me.

