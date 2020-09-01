Frozen 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And Hindi Version Of The Upcoming Disney Film

- Advertisement -

Priyanka Chopra and her small sister Parineeti Chopra are all set to take care of their fans with their first job together- Frozen 2. The divas have lent their voices for the Hindi version of the upcoming Disney film and today, PeeCee dropped the trailer of it. The actress took to social media and wrote, “An uplifting, heart-warming story of changing the world and creating destiny. .join our sisterhood with Elsa & Anna.”

In the movie, Priyanka is dressed in a Frozen-themed gown as she presents her character, Elsa. She reveals that this is a new generation of girls who know how to empower themselves and don’t require a Prince to have their own Kingdom. She says, “We don’t need a king to be a queen. We find our path in our style. Don’t bring stars for us since they make their way towards us. We don’t wish to be part of someone else’s story, and we write our own stories.”

This is the first time that Parineeti and Priyanka have collaborated for a movie. Talking about her experience, Parineeti explained, “This relationship of Anna and in Frozen 2 is precisely what Mimi Didi and I discuss – it is a one of a kind and strong bond I have with my sister.”

On the flip side, PeeCee claimed, “I like movies that challenge me. I enjoy fiction as well as reality-based. I like immersive experiences. I like something that will make me anxious about coming to place. I like films where I look at my scene, and I’m like’oh my god! Just how am I going to do this?’ When the fingers, your toes curl… I enjoy experiences like those.”

For the unversed, Frozen 2 is the sequel of the hit 2013 Disney film. It’ll hit the screens on November 22.

