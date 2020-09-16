Frozen 2 All Movie Information Is Here

- Advertisement -

Instead of taking a new edge on new stories, the era of the cinema is looking for new in old. This part of cinema in history will be remembered as a sequel part. This series, which went from Hollywood, has taken Hindi cinema to its fold. This is why it is important for both the cinematographers and the audience who have settled in this realm to watch Frozen 2. Essential so that it can be understood how much difference there is in making a sequel and a successful sequel, and what are the elements necessary for success?

The thing that impressed me the most while spending a full day at Disney’s Los Angeles animation studio was the hard work and hard work put into making these animation films, the people who spent all their lives in Disney’s name have made. Some have been working here for 10 years, some for 20 years and some have spent more than 25-26 years in this animation studio. Disney has been a carrier of traditions. Frozen 2 is a story from the same tradition whose previous episode changed the history of animation films six years ago.

So the question arises that what is going to be seen in Frozen 2 like this? This new one is the answer to this question. The forest is coined in Frozen 2, as people saw in the Disney film Coco, that the eyes were wide open. Every speck of grass and every particle of sunlight is feeding as a forest has formed itself. Another big work in this film is a water horse knock. Creating water, in the same way, is a difficult task in animation, showing the horse made of water in the same water from it is such a proof of the efficiency of the technical team of Frozen 2, which Disney itself is going to take a lot of time to overcome.

The sequel always stemmed from questions that remained unresolved in the previous film. But Frozen was a complete film in itself, then? Director duo Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck managed to find the answers to the questions that arose in their characters’ minds rather than the audience’s questions and managed to create a story. This time princesses named Elsa and Anna need to know what happened to their parents? And, the audience needs to understand how small things become big in building an empire. Frozen 2 also makes a political commentary with entertainment, thrill and amazement, which is needed in today’s time, provided some leaders also see this film and understand its meaning.

There is no rest, even after reaching the highest position, Elsa is restless from princess to queen. Her sister Ana and her lover are elated. There is also Olaf, who has come to know the formula of enjoying the Hemant season. All are lost in themselves, but a voice from the north tramples else’s thoughts. When this quartet comes out to find out the same voice, then it comes out their history and answers to their questions related to their existence. This means that comfort is not the purpose of life. The purpose of life is to keep going.

Frozen 2 is technically setting a new level of animation films. The music of the film is composed by the team of Oscar-winning team Kristen Anderson and Robert Lopez in the previous movie. The songs chucked to this music in the Hindi version may sound a bit strange. But, the voices of the beloved actors of Hindi cinema manage to connect the relationship of the Hindi audience with this film. The plot, direction, animation, music and technically Frozen 2 is a good film that you can watch this weekend with the whole family.

