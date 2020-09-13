Home TV Series Amazon Prime Four More Shots Please Season 3 : Renewal Status, Release Date, Storyline...
Four More Shots Please Season 3 : Renewal Status, Release Date, Storyline And More Information For You!!!

By- Vinay yadav
Four Shots Please is an Indian net television show. It’s the very first woman-dominated Indian net collection. The mind of Amazon Prime had declared that this is only one of the best 3 string of Amazon and most-watched in 2019. The mind also stated that it was a fantastic association with the inventor of the series and would like to collaborate to get additional seasons. The first two seasons were super struck one of the crowd. Critics have called the show for a desi version of Sex and The City.

Taking into consideration the simple fact of the enormous popularity that the audience would love to see more in the set. According to media upgrades, the founder has already declared that season 2 is online cards. By the creator season, 3 could be stuffed with much more big challenges. The Season 3 would provide a kick start from Season 2 finished he further added.

In seasons 3 viewers will see harder and various scenarios the women confronted in lifetime Their friendship will remain strong regardless of how life is. The story and the script will be composed of the same individual.

Until now the date of release hasn’t yet been declared and much more the official preview was released. The audience might need to wait until further announcements are made.

Overview Of Four More Shots Please Season 3 –

  • Directors — Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana
  • Creator — Pritish Nandy
  • Short Story — The Story of four unapologetically faulty Ladies. Two of these are in their 30s and 2 of these have been in 20s. They live, love, make errors. 1 day they find what makes their bond so powerful.
Main Cast Of Four More Shots Please –

  • Sayani Gupta
  • Bani J
  • Kirti Kulhari
  • Maanvi Gagroo
  • Lisa Rani Ray
  • Milind Soman
  • Jiya Lakhiani
  • Neil Bhoopalam
  • Prateik Smita Babbar
  • Ankur Rathee
  • Paras Tomar
  • Simone Singh
  • Amrita Puri
  • Sapna Babb
  • Rajeev Siddhartha
  • Samir Kochhar
  • Prabal Panjabi
  • Shibani Dandekar
  • Padma Damodaran
  • Monica Dogra
  • Anuradha Chanda
  • Mohit Chauhan
  • Nimisha Mehta
  • Gaurav Sharma
Vinay yadav

