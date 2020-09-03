Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

- Advertisement -

Four more shots please: Web series fans can anticipate for its 4 obturate girls Damini, Siddhi, Anjana and Umag to be observed in a different third generation of their web series. This original all-female lead Indian web series was immensely favored by the audience. Even it is the second season that was published on 17th April 2020 had done unusually well, Today the manufacturers of the series have given us an update regarding the new season 3 of the show.

The Head of Amazon Originals and Amazon Prime India, Aparna Purohit has stated that the series Four Shots has been the most-watched series and had gained its place in high 3 Amazon Originals most-watched show at the year 2019 and season 2 had made another bar, She further said that it was great to be associated with the founder of series Pritish Nandy and She’s looking forward to work with them again for another pioneer season

Talking about another season, Pritish Nandy stated that another season will be filled with more big and greater challenges and cliché for its unapologetically faulty girls. He said that the two-season was loved a great deal by both men and women and they are keenly interested to utilize Amazon originals again for one more season. He said that the third season will give a kick start from just where the second season has ended

The third season of Four More Shots will be revealing more issues and distinct scenarios they face in every aspect of their life whether love, profession, or some other items but they are and they will constantly be educated in their unbreakable friendship and the way they are going to stick through thick and thin with each other. Devika Bhagat will be returning for another time for writing the scripts and story Actor as well as Director Tannishtha Chatterjee will take her role for directing the next season of this series.

Season 3 Cast

Talking about the cast, We’ll again see the Exact Same Principal cast which was

Sayani Gupta playing the role of Damini Rizvi Roy

Bani J saw as Umang Singh

Kirti Kulhari at the role of Anjana Menon

Maanvi Gagroo at the role of Sidhi Patel

Let’s see what period 3 of Four Longer most-watched series will have in store for us, Excited for four more shorts season 4? Worry not we will be providing you all the updates regarding the third season till then if you have not watched the two seasons of this show, stream it now on Amazon Prime.