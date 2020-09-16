Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details !!!

- Advertisement -

Four Shots Please Season 3 is among the most searched terms following the series being a hit in the first and second season. Its first season, it premiered on Amazon Prime in 2019. It had been one of the best three most-watched Indian Amazon first series in 2019 and its second season premiered in May 2020 this past season. And it was also the most-watched series of this month. So after the beautiful release of the next season, Amazon Prime Video renewed it for four-shot, please, for 3.

Four More Shots Please Season 3: Release Date

There is not any fixed release date for the next season of more shots. Yes, since Amazon Prime Video India and its manufacturers did not release an official statement about the release date. Nevertheless, the next season will likely be released in the summer next season, such as the first and second seasons. So get ready for some extra shots in the summertime.

- Advertisement -

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Cast

Four Shots Please is the story of four friends in a busy Mumbai life. Yes, this is the narrative of Damini, Anjana, Umang, and Sidhi. Four friends that are trying to live their own lives the best they can. Four shots from thin and thick reveal their journey with each hope. And as she is not a conservative Indian woman, she moves through numerous ups and downs in her professional and private life. But they do not back down from their struggles and drink a shot to watch and drink their despair.