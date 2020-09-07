Home TV Series Amazon Prime Four More Shots Please Is Amazon Prime ‘Most Watched Show Of 2020’,...
Four More Shots Please Is Amazon Prime ‘Most Watched Show Of 2020’, Season 3 Announced And Get Every Detail About It.

By- Vinay yadav
Amazon Prime Video’s Four Shots Please Phase 3 is the streaming agency’s most-watched Indian first of 2020. A third-Season was formally declared on Friday.

“The Answer to More Shots Please! Has been phenomenal; it’s become the most-watched series from India this past Season. The initial season was among the best 3 most-watched Amazon Original Series out of India at 2019, and Season two has established yet another standard”, stated Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon Originals,” Amazon Prime Video India.

Four Shots Please is headlined by Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo. Additionally, it stars Lisa Ray, Simone Singh, Prateik Babbar, Neil Bhoopalam and Milind Soman in recurring characters.

“At the new Season, the unapologetically faulty women will face much greater events and challenges thrown in them all the while their friendship is going to probably be their driving force”, stated Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.”Following the unconditional love obtained two seasons not just by women but men too, together with Amazon Prime Video we’re very happy to bring our audiences a third Season. The next Season will pick up from where the four women are abandoned in the end of Season and will take forward their tales as they travel ahead of their career, relationships, love and, above all, the passion and beauty of the friendship!”

The next season got mixed reviews but has been appreciated by enthusiasts. The Hello Of this season read: “This Amazon Prime Original has dreadful performances, cringey dialogues, aimless plot of privileged individuals with made-up troubles and you continue clicking into the’next installment’. There’s some thing about Four Shots Please even hate-watching it will become a fun experience.” Hindustan times review.

