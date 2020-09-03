Four More Shots Please Gets Renewed For Season 3; Sayani, Kirti, Bani J Super Excited And All you need to know

- Advertisement -

Four more shots: Web series fans can expect because of its own four obturate women Damini, Siddhi, Anjana and Umag to be observed in a different third generation of their internet collection. The viewers hugely preferred this original all-female lead Indian net series. Even it is the next season that was published on 17th April 2020 had done unusually well, Today the Productions of this series have provided us with an update concerning the new Season 3 of this series.

The Head of Amazon Originals and Amazon Prime India, Aparna Purohit has said that the series Four Shots has been the most-watched series and had gained its place in high 3 Amazon Originals most-watched show at the Season 2019 and Season 2 had made yet another pub, She said that it had been perfect to be associated with the founder of series Pritish Nandy. She’s looking forward to work together for another pioneer Season.

- Advertisement -

Speaking about another Season, Pritish Nandy said that another season is going to be full of more significant and more massive challenges and cliché for its unapologetically faulty girls. He noted that the two-season was loved a great deal by both women and men and they’re keenly interested in utilizing Amazon originals again for one more season. He explained that the next season would provide a kick start from precisely where the next season has finished.

The next Season of Four More Shots will be revealing more issues and distinct scenarios they face in all facets of their life whether love, profession, or some other things however they are, and they’ll always be reminded in their unbreakable friendship and the way they are going to stick through thick and thin with one another. Devika Bhagat will soon be returning for a different time for writing the scripts and Story Actor in addition to Director Tannishtha Chatterjee will take her function for directing the next season of this series.

Season 3 Cast

Discussing the cast, We’ll again see the Exact Same Principal form which was

Sayani Gupta playing the role of Damini Rizvi Roy

Bani J viewed as Umang Singh.

Kirti Kulhari at the Function of Anjana Menon

Maanvi Gagroo at the Function of Sidhi Patel

Let us see what Season 3 of Four More Shots most-watched series will have in store for us, Excited for four More shorts? Stress not we’ll be providing you with all of the updates concerning the third season until then if you have not watched the two seasons of this series, stream it now on Amazon Prime.