Food Wars Season 5: Release Date, Preview, Spoilers, And More The Show And know More Update?

By- Alok Chand
Food Wars Season 5 Episode 12, Food Wars is an anime television Show produced by J.C. Staff and directed by Yoshitomo Yonetani. The series premiered in April 2015. The anime show is about a teen Soma Yukihra aspiring to become a full-time chef in his father’s restaurant.

Joichiro (Soma’s dad ) enrolls Soma in an elite culinary institution where they participate in food contests. The show follows his adventures as he continues to research under aspiring chefs and participates increasingly in food competitions.

Food Wars Season 5: Preview And Spoilers

Season 5 starts with the newest Elite Ten group about getting a final cook-off with their batchmates. The Elite Ten begins with a beachside shack, which is almost non-usable, and on the flip side, the other groups receive a massive lead since the Elite Ten struggles to put up their kitchen.

Their conflict of interest would be a significant back draw of the team, and this makes it look like the team will never catch up to the other groups as they are far ahead of them at the game.

As the team finally establishes some common ground and get their head in the game, they defy all the odds and come at the top. The Elite squad brings in clients by making some delicious dishes. In a few minutes, vast numbers of the team line up in front of the kitchen, plus they create a lead in the contest.

Ultimately, the Elite Ten wins by a margin and lands a triumph. The season follows using a murder mystery where the Elite ten gets involved, and they set out on a grand adventure to resolve it.

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 12: Release date

Food Wars fifth and final season it premiered on April 11, 2020. After the second episode’s telecast, it was declared that the remaining episodes would be postponed because of the global pandemic. In May 2020, the announcement of this weekly telecast of strikes was made starting from July 17.

Food Wars Season 5, Episode 12, is all set to release on September 18, 2020. The show is available on Crunchyroll, and also the first three seasons are also available on Netflix. The official Food Wars manga series is also available on Viz Media.

