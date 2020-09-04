Home Entertainment Floor Is Lava Season 2: Netflix About The Series Release Date of...
Floor Is Lava Season 2: Netflix About The Series Release Date of This Demanding Series?

By- Alok Chand
Floors Are Lava Season 2: A lot of things become a new trend’ nowadays. And if you’re one of the people who love those items in trend. This series is a match for you. Here is all the info you need about Floor Is Lava Season 2.

Floor Is Lava Season 2

Floors Are Lava Season 2: Release Date

The first season of the series of a total of 10 episodes streamed on June 19, 2020. It fascinated a lot of people due to the in-trend subject of the show. The expanding popularity of this show made way for its next edition of this show. Netflix renewed the show for another year after the first season premiered.

But as of this fact, when is it published? No statements have been made about Netflix’s launch though fans have been anticipating its release because the first instalment wrapped up. Since we’ve got a room for season 2, we could expect it to fall off by mid-2021, hopefully. Well, that’s fantastic news for Floor Is Love lovers.

About The Series: Floor Is Lava Season 2

This series’s narrative relies upon a game that became trending while back with the identical title as the Floor is Lava. Haha, this tendency just got levelled up due to its growing popularity into something huge and the result of the Netflix web collection.

The narrative goes by the plot of 3 teams consisting of 3 participants who must enter a room using random objects and furniture without touching the floor. To spice up the series even more, the flooring has a sticky, bubbly red material to give the idea of lava.

If all the group contestants cross the hurdles, they make a point, or if anyone falls into the lava, they lose their place in the match. This series’ entire idea is just for the contestants to play the entire game without falling or slipping into the lava on the ground.

If you haven’t watched this show with this kind of cool element’s theme, then what exactly are you waiting for! The series can be found on Netflix for you to binge-watch it asap! While we provide you with all the updates concerning the Floor Is Lava Season 2.

