Fleabag Season 3: Will the hit show return again? Check out all the details here!!!

By- Naveen Yadav
Fleabag is a series that took the world by storm when it premiered its first season back in 2016. The next season was comparatively even way better.

Fleabag is a series that everyone is familiar with right now. It’s something over a sleeper hit. It explored themes like sexuality, infidelity, and dark humor very well. The series bagged numerous awards this year, including Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy and Best Actress — Television Series Musical or Comedy for Phoebe Waller-Bridge (who’s also among the show’s authors ). The series also won 4 Primetime Emmy Awards last year, including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series.

The series spirals around Fleabag, a woman residing in London who’s free-spirited, but at precisely the same time gets angry sometimes and finds it difficult to cope up with the passing of her friend, Boo.

The cast of the show

Fleabag played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Jake played with Agnus Imrie

Belinda played by Kristin Scott Thomas

Fiona’s counselor played with Fiona Shaw

The priest played with Andrew Scott

Boo played by Jenny Rainsford

Bus rodent played by Jamie Demetriou

Bank manager played by Hugh Dennis

Harry played by Hugh Skinner

Martin played with Brett Gelman

Fleabag’s dad played by Bill Paterson

Fleabag’s and Claire’s godmother played with Olivia Coleman

Claire played by Sian Clifford

What’s going to happen in Season 3?

Even if the show comes back for one more year (which is extremely unlikely since Phoebe has denied any potential ) the audiences may expect to find a different story unfold to your personality. The third period (if it happens) will probably focus on Fleabag coming to terms that her breakup with the priest (played by Andrew Scott).

Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

