‘Fleabag’ Director Harry Bradbeer Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon Prime

If you sit down to watch a tv show, you probably want to see excellent acting, a compelling narrative, and some interesting character development. These things are all important, but sometimes you just wish to see the clothing used to their fullest potential.

Blair Waldorf out of Gossip Girls, Rachel Green from Friends, Jackie Burkhart from That’70s Show have long been a source of fashion inspiration for many. But recently, television has created some of its most iconic characters. And these iconic characters have equally iconic outfits. From glamorous dresses to striking suits, there are a lot of coveted TV outfits out there.

Villanelle from ‘Killing Eve’

Together with her very distinctive and on-trend style, there is little surprise that Villanelle’s designer appears to have topped this list with viewers wanting to emulate a few of the most memorable fashion minutes.

There’s been a striking growth in searches on Lyst year-on-year for her fashion, and she has also caused spikes in specific pieces. From the millennial pink silk Rosie Assoulin shirt and magenta William Vintage skirt–paired with dramatic Christian Lacroix earrings–that Villanelle, played by Jodie Comer, wears in Amsterdam into the frilly Molly Goddard chiffon frock which has become synonymous with the show’s spot-on dark humor and Villanelle’s flair for drama, the assassin would have certainly made a living as a style influencer.

Marianne from regular People’

Not only has Normal People introduced to some new faces and provided the perfect binge-watching opportunity, but the show’s personalities will also be one massive fashion mood. Of course, no discussion of Normal People style can go by without first mentioning Connell’s chain, but it is the story’s heroine, Marianne, performed with Daisy Edgar-Jones, who has us wanting to overhaul our entire wardrobes.

TV characters often inspire their trends but there is something less thought about Marianne’s design –in a fantastic way. Rather than buying into particular’tendencies’, she has a different attitude to style altogether. She seems almost ambivalent about what is’in’ which is quite refreshing. Instead, she just wears whatever she wants. Maybe it’s her cool shaggy fringe or the fact her outfits are especially fuss-free, but there is no denying that we’d love to raid Marianne’s wardrobe.

Eleven from ‘Stranger Things’

After two complete seasons of wearing Hopper’s and Mike’s hand-me-downs, Eleven finally got to go shopping in Stranger Things 3 — and the looks she picked were directly flame. For somebody who has essentially lived her entire life in captivity, the woman has some pretty epic style.

The next season saw Eleven as the supreme’80s child thanks to her newfound love for glowing bowling shirts, active prints, dungarees, and scrunchies. It was not only a look, but it was also a whole look. Eleven wore an especially colorful iteration of the trend and tens of thousands of fans specifically searched for eleven shirts’.

Renata Klein out of’Big Little Lies’

Although there are over a few women whose style audiences would love to emulate at Big Little Lies (Pinterest saves were up 490 percent year-on-year for the show’s outfits), Renata Klein’s serious yet stylish designer wardrobe has seen the most interest.

Searches for Roland Mouret’s ruby red Zodiac gown spiked after it had been featured in the very first episode of the show’s highly-anticipated second season. The brand also enjoyed a rise in hunts a couple of weeks afterward, when Laura Dern’s character wore its Delen coat.

Fleabag from ‘Fleabag’

It didn’t take long for Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character to inspire style hunts when Fleabag returned for a second year this year. Waller-Bridge, in addition to composing and creating the show, stars as the title character Fleabag, a young woman filled with biting wisecracks, self-deprecating humor, and hypersexual tendencies.

From micro hemlines into cut-away jumpsuits, we’ve seen how she combines daring items into dull, everyday style. Fleabag’s look is quite French, from her dark-haired along with a bold red lip for her striped tops and buckled trench coat. She’s not a clear style icon but as soon as you see the show, you’ll see how striking the subtlety of how Fleabag’s styling was. The black lady jumpsuit worn at the season two premiere turned heads as individuals specifically looking for’Fleabag jumpsuit’ on Lyst. A book could be written about the jumpsuit alone. Halter-necked and plunging into the midsection, this is a masterpiece of silent positioning.