Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer on his star-studded new film, Enola Holmes
TV SeriesNetflix

Fleabag director Harry Bradbeer on his star-studded new film, Enola Holmes

By- Naveen Yadav
Katherine Ryan is one of the hottest names in comedy, and if you love her contentious, relatable, and sassy type of humor you’re going to love her introduction foray into play.

Written, starring, and executive created by the 37-year-old Canadian comedian, The Duchess is loosely based on the funnywoman’s life.

Told over six-parts, the upcoming Netflix humor play follows Katherine (Katherine Ryan), a perverted and melodramatic single mum living in London along with her daughter Olive.

The show is written by and stars comedian Katherine Ryan (Credit: Netflix)
Tackling the struggles of motherhood while craving a different kid while she can, Katherine lays out to look for a suitable sperm donor, contemplating both her new boyfriend as well as also the local sperm bank.

Also Read:   ‘Fleabag’ Director Harry Bradbeer Signs First-Look Deal With Amazon Prime

Not able to locate a person, she decides to make a deal with her ex-boyfriend and Olive’s dad – an unsuccessful boyband member who she positively despises.

You could think of it a bit like Fleabag but with parenting. You’ll see what we mean when you watch the trailer here:

Netflix states: “The Duchess, following the strong and debatable choices of a fashionably tumultuous single mother living in London. Her daughter, Olive, is her greatest love so she debates a second child with her best enemy — Olive’s daddy. Can two wrongs make another appropriate?”

Also Read:   Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details

The Duchess celebrities Steen Raskopoulos as Katherine’s boyfriend, Rory Keenan as her ex, Michelle De Swarte as her best friend, and Kate Byrne as Katherine’s daughter Olive.

Also Read:   What is Get Even Season 2 on Netflix? Know More Information For You!!!

Katherine Ryan – with a 10-year-old daughter called Violet from her first marriage – has spoken about how her new series is loosely based on her life.

She told RadioTimes.com: “The Duchess is super authentic I believe to my personality, to my point persona, because it is a tumultuous mother who’s a terrible man but a fantastic mum. She is fashionable, she enjoys being a mother she’s not unhappy about it-it’s me, yes.”

“The rest is fiction, but it is an improved version of me, and I am really lucky because they’re only letting me write the actual thing that I would have wanted to, and I do not think I would have been lucky with a conventional network, I do not think they would provide me the same independence that Netflix does. It’s gonna be fun”

Also Read:   Gravity Falls Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot And About The Series

The Duchess strikes Netflix on 11th September and, we think it’s got binge-watch written ALL over it.

Naveen Yadav
