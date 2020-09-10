Home Gaming Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 : Updates On Gameplay
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 : Updates On Gameplay

By- Anand mohan
Final Fantasy 7 Remake was fulfilled with apparently unyielding praise for the way it took the classic narrative of the first and modernized it grandly, but Square Enix could take things one step further to make the greatest experience, raising the ante for Final Fantasy 16 even greater. Considering the first region of the remake consisted of just the first five or so hours of the original game, it stands to reason that the game has a lot of room to increase in future installments, and yet another good way for it to do so is to employ an online cooperative multiplayer mode.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is predominantly a single-player experience, and there’s nothing wrong with this. As players immerse themselves in Midgar, the care and attention to detail put in by the programmers become abundantly clear. Even still, including a multiplayer mode to the match would enable players to experience all of that together as a team, and there are several ways this may be done that wouldn’t take away from the experience of the principal game. What’s more, there is a history, albeit a small one, of multiplayer Final Fantasy matches that Square Enix may look back for inspiration moving ahead.

History Of Multiplayer In Final Fantasy

It should be said right off the bat that multiplayer has never been a focus within primary entry Final Fantasy names, so it’s no surprise that it was not featured in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, particularly since the original game did not have multiplayer. Final Fantasy 4, 5, 6, and 9each showcased a pseudo multiplayer mode where players could assign different party members into different controllers, also Final Fantasy 11 and 14 were both MMOs and therefore had multiplayer baked to them by character, but other than this, there was no multiplayer in mainstream Final Fantasy games until lately.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Multiplayer Potential

Among the things holding Final Fantasy 15 back from multiplayer initially was that just Noctis was working as a character. With every story incident, Square Enix released, it came one step closer to allowing gamers to create their personality with a unique style. By comparison, Final Fantasy 7 Remake already allows players to utilize Cloud, Barret, Tifa, or Aerith in battle, and every one of them has fully functioning movesets and progression laid out. What is more, the battle of Final Fantasy 7 Remake feels very like that of Final Fantasy 15, using just a bit more gloss placed on top.

