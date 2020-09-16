Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Needs to Do Things Better Than Old Version

- Advertisement -

For those who remember the original match, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is about to start up a little in contrast to the first episode. Upon leaving Midgar from the first Final Fantasy 7 is generally when the game opens from being entirely linear to a lot of an open-ended JRPG experience. Obviously, with Final Fantasy 7, Remake items are going to be a little different. When it’ll be interesting to see additional detail during the lion’s share of Final Fantasy 7, the next episode presents a chance for the sequence.

Exploring Outside Midgar In Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Once Cloud and the celebration evade Shinra’s forces and escape Midgar, the journey to defeat Sephiroth and rescue the world finally begins. From the original game, this is the moment where the tutorial-Esque hand holding ended and the true game began. This was the stage where gamers really got to experiment with personality and Materia builds, get used to their favorite party members, and eventually explore the world of Final Fantasy 7. With Final Fantasy 7 Remake, matters are almost certainly going to be very different compared to the original game. Those who played Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s first installment reluctantly have a good deal of questions about the way Remake Part 2 will perform, and not just from a narrative standpoint.

Final Fantasy 15’S Open World Is Huge, But Linear

Luckily, the franchise has experience with expansive open worlds in Final Fantasy 15. Most of the continent of Lucis is explorable by Noctis and the team, with only a few expeditions to areas like Altissia and Niflheim throughout the story. There are certainly plenty of areas to explore in Final Fantasy 15, but the match had an encouragement problem in the kind of the Regalia. Every main place throughout the game’s map was best accessed through the main streets, in which the Regalia can quickly travel upon the game’s world. Noctis’ automobile was quick, easy, and in some cases even enjoyable to ride about in.

Emphasizing Magic In FF7 Remake Part two

Games like Breath of the Wild and Ghost of Tsushima made great efforts to decrease the waypoint-Esque linearity in open-world games, and that’s something Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s next episode should emulate. Final Fantasy 15 had a beautiful and expansive world to explore but never capitalized on evoking the urge in gamers to explore that world. Over-reliance on quest gathering meant there was no reason to feel a sense of wonder when every location felt like an inevitability. Even though there were explorable places like that, why would a player bother?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part Two is in development.