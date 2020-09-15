Final Fantasy 7: Remake Has Changed The Franchise Forever

- Advertisement -

The aptly titled Final Fantasy VII Remake finally hit shelves in the spring of this year, and it a new-found fondness of this franchise. Final Fantasy is nearly as old as the gaming medium it resides in, with the initial entry releasing in 1987, and its route to the catastrophic 2020 has been paved with trailblazing storytelling, some minor hiccups along with a whole slew of lovingly crafted characters. And yet, some 33 years later, the show has found its most important change thus far.

Final Fantasy VII Remake is a real return to form for a string that has struggled to find its foundation because of the PS2 era. With the business now rapping on the door of the PS5 and XBOX Series X releases this fall, the popular JRPG series has shown that the magic of the past can be replicated, and even enhanced with current technology. Cloud jumped from the train to begin his quest to stop Sephiroth has captured the attention of a whole new creation, and in doing so has contributed a tired franchise newfound momentum in the years ahead.

- Advertisement -

Flashy struggles with scores of enemies at any one time can induce the graphic prowess of the system they’re being played on, and the situational fast-thinking nature of action combat greatly suits the modern era of gaming. Turn-based gameplay has been born of necessity, together with the lack of power to the early Nintendo and Sega games forcing a much simpler design.

The first Final Fantasy VII’s combat system built upon its predecessor’s success, together with the otherwise basic battle improved by an active Time Battle’ formula which included a flavor of urgency into the plan of its encounters. 2016’s Final Fantasy XV was only too much of an overstep, with glitzy gameplay that required minimal attempt to conquer any challenge.