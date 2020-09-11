FEMA Recently Declared a $300 Increase In Weekly Unemployment Benefits Due To This Coronavirus P

- Advertisement -

FEMA recently declared a $300 increase in weekly unemployment benefits due to this coronavirus pandemic’s financial impact.

FEMA

- Advertisement -

Individuals in about 41 countries are eligible to benefit from the program.

While some states already begun paying the increase, most will not begin until mid to late September.

It may be years before we can fully grasp the impact the coronavirus has had about the U.S. economy.

We all know today, though, that the coronavirus caused an estimated 100,000 companies to close up shop permanently.

On top of this, the coronavirus left millions of Americans out of work.

And while some folks may eventually return to their positions, countless jobs are just not coming back.

Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus was responsible for the highest level of unemployment in U.S. history.

Whereas the amount of unemployed Americans before COVID-19 was somewhere from the million range,FEMA

that figure more than tripled and jumped up to around 20-21 million by May.

Pew Research notes the unemployment rate at the coronavirus summit could have reached as large as 16%.

As a point of comparison, the unemployment rate back in February of 2020 has been 3.8 percent.

President Trump signed a $2 trillion stimulation package with the market reeling a couple of months back that contained a $600 weekly bulge in unemployment benefits.

As a result, there are countless Americans who can’t find work and are struggling to make ends meet

With that said, FEMA not too long ago accepted a $300 increase in unemployment benefits.

The rub is that the growth is only available for individuals in states who apply for it.

So far, more than 40 countries have applied for and been accepted for the growth.

Much like South Dakota, some nations have stated they have no plans to utilize to the rise.

Countries Which Have Been approved for the growth include the following:

As to when individuals in the countries mentioned previously can expect to receive the Higher payout,

Forbes compiled a suitable list:

Alabama — payment startedFEMA

Arizona — settlement started

Arkansas — release date has not been set yet

California — compensation began on September 7

Delaware — the date hasn’t been set

Florida — payment starts on September 11

Georgia — mid-September

Hawaii — a bonus payment will be sent out,

Idaho — amount already started

Illinois — a bonus fee of $300 was shipped out, but a date for monthly premiums has not been established yet

Indiana — mid to late September

Iowa — payment began in early September

Kansas — late September in the earliest

Kentucky — September

Louisiana — costs began in August

Maryland — late September

Massachusetts — obligations already started

Michigan — obligations already started

Minnesota — obligations began in early September

Mississippi — mid to late September

Missouri — bill started in late August

Montana — level began in AugustFEMA

New Hampshire — amount currently begun

Jersey — October

Mexico — mid-September

York — date not set yet

North Carolina — amount already begun

North Dakota — mid-September

Ohio — mid to late September

Oklahoma — mid to late September

Oregon — date not set yet

Pennsylvania — mid-September

Rhode Island — September 12

South Carolina — fundamental to late September

Tennessee — payment started

Texas payment started

Utah — mid-September

Vermont — mid-September

Virginia — September 30

Washington — late September

West Virginia — no date set yet

Wisconsin — November

Wyoming — no date set yet

The extra $300 in unemployment premiums (which will be $400 in a handful of nations ) should persist for a minimum of 3 weeks,FEMA