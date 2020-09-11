FEMA Recently Declared a $300 Increase In Weekly Unemployment Benefits Due To This Coronavirus P

FEMA recently declared a $300 increase in weekly unemployment benefits due to this coronavirus pandemic’s financial impact.
Individuals in about 41 countries are eligible to benefit from the program.
While some states already begun paying the increase, most will not begin until mid to late September.
It may be years before we can fully grasp the impact the coronavirus has had about the U.S. economy.
We all know today, though, that the coronavirus caused an estimated 100,000 companies to close up shop permanently.
On top of this, the coronavirus left millions of Americans out of work.
And while some folks may eventually return to their positions, countless jobs are just not coming back.
Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus was responsible for the highest level of unemployment in U.S. history.
that figure more than tripled and jumped up to around 20-21 million by May.
Pew Research notes the unemployment rate at the coronavirus summit could have reached as large as 16%.
As a point of comparison, the unemployment rate back in February of 2020 has been 3.8 percent.
President Trump signed a $2 trillion stimulation package with the market reeling a couple of months back that contained a $600 weekly bulge in unemployment benefits.
As a result, there are countless Americans who can’t find work and are struggling to make ends meet
With that said, FEMA not too long ago accepted a $300 increase in unemployment benefits.
The rub is that the growth is only available for individuals in states who apply for it.
So far, more than 40 countries have applied for and been accepted for the growth.
Much like South Dakota, some nations have stated they have no plans to utilize to the rise.
Countries Which Have Been approved for the growth include the following:
As to when individuals in the countries mentioned previously can expect to receive the Higher payout,
Forbes compiled a suitable list:
Arizona — settlement started
Arkansas — release date has not been set yet
California — compensation began on September 7
Delaware — the date hasn’t been set
Florida — payment starts on September 11
Georgia — mid-September
Hawaii — a bonus payment will be sent out,
Idaho — amount already started
Illinois — a bonus fee of $300 was shipped out, but a date for monthly premiums has not been established yet
Indiana — mid to late September
Iowa — payment began in early September
Kansas — late September in the earliest
Kentucky — September
Louisiana — costs began in August
Maryland — late September
Massachusetts — obligations already started
Michigan — obligations already started
Minnesota — obligations began in early September
Mississippi — mid to late September
Missouri — bill started in late August
New Hampshire — amount currently begun
Jersey — October
Mexico — mid-September
York — date not set yet
North Carolina — amount already begun
North Dakota — mid-September
Ohio — mid to late September
Oklahoma — mid to late September
Oregon — date not set yet
Pennsylvania — mid-September
Rhode Island — September 12
South Carolina — fundamental to late September
Tennessee — payment started
Texas payment started
Utah — mid-September
Vermont — mid-September
Virginia — September 30
Washington — late September
West Virginia — no date set yet
Wisconsin — November
Wyoming — no date set yet
