Fear The Walking Dead Season 6: Official Release Date, Expected Cast And All You Need To Know

Fear the Walking Dead is going to be back for a sixth season. Showrunner Ian Goldberg revealed the news to the fans at the time, SDCC 2019 panel of the show was going on. You could imagine the awesomeness of the show just by its extraordinary name and indeed this is why it got to be the AMC’s second most-watched series. And as per the records of THR, an average of 2 million people watched the series.

There have been many changes in the series ever since the original showrunner Dave Erickson passed away. But still the story has taken some interesting twists and turns. After the death of Dave Erickson, Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss took over the task of running the show.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 cast

Along with the new showrunners in season 4, we also got to see a bunch of new cast who’ll be reprising their roles in season 6 too. Lennie James joined the cast in season four as a character named Morgan Jones. However, we might not get to see Kim Dickens who used to play Madison and Frank Dillane who played Nick because both of them got killed in the previous episodes. In addition, Maggie Grace, John Dorie and Jenna Elfman would also not be getting back. Other cast members returning for season six are Alycia Debnam Carey as Alicia and Victor Stand played by Colman Domingo. Zoe Colletti is also the one to get into season six.

The release date for Fear the Walking Dead season 6

The show would have been on air by now, but the pandemic screwed it up and now the new release date for Fear The Walking Dead season 6 is 11 October 2020.

The trailer of Fear the Walking Dead season 6

We already have the trailer for season six of the show; it was officially release in April 2020. The trailer is a thirty seconds teaser video which gives us a glimpse about the show.

Fear the Walking Dead season 6 plot

Scott Gimple in one of his media interactions hinted that the series is going to take a little time jump. Moreover, he also told that it’ll be focusing more on individual stories, but no clear idea was given so there are still many things that will be unveiled after the show releases.