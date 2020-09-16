- Advertisement -

Fast Track Maki Akaida Breaking Glass Ceiling In Quick Uniqlo Ascent

Maki Akaida has stormed up the corporate ladder because 2001 whilst she joined Fast Retailing, operator of the global speedy-style store Uniqlo. Now CEO of Uniqlo Japan, she has been tapped by Fast Retailing’s CEO Tadashi Yanai, Japan’s richest individual, as a possible successor Fast Track Maki.

If Akai does take over at Fast Retailing, she would be a part of a handful of women who have run or are jogging multibillion-greenback organizations in Japan, along with Yoshiko Shinohara of transient staffing outfit Persol Holdings.

The media was quick to pin the heir-apparent label on Akaida. Yanai fueled the speculation not long afterward, telling an interviewer that he thought a woman would be best to take over his position and acknowledging Akaida as a potential successor. “The job is more suitable for a woman,” he said, adding that women “are persevering, detail-oriented and have an aesthetic sense.” (Yanai hasn’t set a date to step down.)

Japan has struggled against deeply rooted traditions to get extra women into its shrinking workforce, especially senior company roles. The authorities aimed to fill 30% of control and govt jobs with girls by way of yr-give up, an intention now predicted to stay at the least a decade away.

Fast Retailing, which had nearly $22 billion in income in its modern economic 12 months, has bucked the trend via actively selling women. Nearly forty% of Fast Retailing’s managers are a woman—more than double the countrywide common.