Fast & Furious 9: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Its Upcoming Sequel

By- Badshah Dhiraj
A new fan poster for Fast & Furious 9 puts Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto in the path of a space shuttle, teasing the picture’s foray into space. The long-running franchise that started back in 2001 with the initial movie, a loose remake of Keanu Reeves’ activity breakout Point Blank has become one of the biggest and most successful film properties on Earth. The franchise survived the untimely passing of Paul Walker, one of the original stars, in 2013, and has even expanded into spinoffs, with past year’s Hobbs and Shaw and its upcoming sequel.

The ninth entry in the core series, officially titled F9, was initially set to hit theaters this summer but has been postponed on account of this coronavirus pandemic. The film will feature the majority of the franchise throw, such as Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Ludacris. Additionally, Charlize Theron will go back to play with Cipher, her villain from The Fate of the Furious, while John Cena will join the cast since Dom’s formerly masked brother, Jakob. Rodriquez, among the franchise’s original stars, has confirmed rumours that the team will go into space in the movie are real, which makes the Fast and Furious franchise formally the most bonkers action film series ever.

Nowadays, electronic artist Boss Logic has posted his interpretation of everything that may look like, whipping up a gritty and atmospheric lover poster for F9. The poster could fit right in with the official posters from the franchise, as it features Dom standing next to his vehicle, looking up at a space shuttle with gathering clouds in the skies behind. The caption: “Destination – Space.” It’s possible to see the artwork below.

There’s no word yet on just how the Fast and Furious household will make it up to space, besides Rodriguez saying that she’s not among the men and women who break through the world’s atmosphere, but the enthusiast poster above gives a glance at how F9 can do it. There is no denying that it would be entirely appropriate inside the over-the-top franchise for Dom and his team to speed as much as a shuttle release and also take charge of a shuttle and get sent into space.

Fans will have to wait till April, F9’s current release date, to determine just how the group manages to get themselves into space. There is the risk that it’s not quite as formal, or extensive, as a suitable shuttle launch, however now, there’s no way to know. In any event, news that the movie will send the group to distance is a somewhat expected, but maybe not unexciting, development for the franchise, and one that affirms there are almost no limitations to the creative team, led by Justin Lin this time around, will do to meet fans.

