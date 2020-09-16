Fantastic Beasts 3 is Not The Reason For Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s Trial Delay

- Advertisement -

The defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was postponed, but it is not because of Fantastic Beasts 3. Depp had been searching for a change of date for proceedings to picture the forthcoming JK Rowling sequel. Since originally taking on the role of evil magician Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Depp’s career has gone through several pretty seismic changes. Accusations from Heard of domestic abuse carried substantial weight against the once highly employable star.

After Heard printed an op-ed in The Washington Post concerning the abuses she endured, Depp turned around and filed a $50 million defamation suit against her. Ever since that time, Depp was dropped out of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, along with his list of upcoming productions is now confined to the Fantastic Beasts sequel. On top of all this, the creation of Fantastic Beasts 3 has been repeatedly delayed as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, production on the movie has since resumed in the U.K., but the defamation lawsuit’s court dates threatened Depp’s filming availability.

After requesting that the trial has been postponed to permit his return as Grindelwald, it appears that Depp has gotten his wish. But, based on Deadline, the rescheduling of the defamation trial doesn’t have anything to do with Fantastic Beasts 3. Rather, the trial — that was to take place in Virginia, was transferred from January 11, 2021, to May 3, 2021, because of COVID concerns and the current freeze jury trials. As things previously stood, the first court date also conflicted with Heard’s commitment to the forthcoming production of Aquaman 2.

With the official statement of this case’s rescheduling, Depp is set to be accessible for Fantastic Beasts 3 from September 17 until the end of February next year. This is great news for fans of this popular franchise, but a continuing increase in recent COVID instances from the U.K. could still spell trouble because of its production. At present, there doesn’t appear to be any plans to return, but the current revelation that The Batman star Robert Pattinson has tested positive for the disease has cast a gloomy shadow over picture productions at the U.K. and past. The Fantastic Beasts franchise is currently on the next of its proposed five films, meaning COVID could be a continual thorn in its side if the pandemic is not beaten for some time.

For now, the very best that Fantastic Beasts fans can do is concentrate on the truth that Depp has been cleared to come back and production will last until otherwise stated. It has been two long years since Fantastic Beasts two, and during that time a lot of modifications have occurred involving J.K. Rowling, its cast, and the planet as a whole. Hopefully, the flaws that have taken place so far will finally have a positive effect on the finished solution, but the future of this franchise could indeed still be tough.