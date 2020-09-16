Home Entertainment Fantastic Beasts 3 is Not The Reason For Johnny Depp & Amber...
EntertainmentHollywoodMovies

Fantastic Beasts 3 is Not The Reason For Johnny Depp & Amber Heard’s Trial Delay

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

The defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was postponed, but it is not because of Fantastic Beasts 3. Depp had been searching for a change of date for proceedings to picture the forthcoming JK Rowling sequel. Since originally taking on the role of evil magician Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter spin-off Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Depp’s career has gone through several pretty seismic changes. Accusations from Heard of domestic abuse carried substantial weight against the once highly employable star.

After Heard printed an op-ed in The Washington Post concerning the abuses she endured, Depp turned around and filed a $50 million defamation suit against her. Ever since that time, Depp was dropped out of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, along with his list of upcoming productions is now confined to the Fantastic Beasts sequel. On top of all this, the creation of Fantastic Beasts 3 has been repeatedly delayed as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. But, production on the movie has since resumed in the U.K., but the defamation lawsuit’s court dates threatened Depp’s filming availability.

Also Read:   When will Fantastic Beasts 3 be released?
- Advertisement -

After requesting that the trial has been postponed to permit his return as Grindelwald, it appears that Depp has gotten his wish. But, based on Deadline, the rescheduling of the defamation trial doesn’t have anything to do with Fantastic Beasts 3. Rather, the trial — that was to take place in Virginia, was transferred from January 11, 2021, to May 3, 2021, because of COVID concerns and the current freeze jury trials. As things previously stood, the first court date also conflicted with Heard’s commitment to the forthcoming production of Aquaman 2.

Also Read:   The Biggest Issues Some Harry Potter Fans Have With The Fantastic Beasts Movies

With the official statement of this case’s rescheduling, Depp is set to be accessible for Fantastic Beasts 3 from September 17 until the end of February next year. This is great news for fans of this popular franchise, but a continuing increase in recent COVID instances from the U.K. could still spell trouble because of its production. At present, there doesn’t appear to be any plans to return, but the current revelation that The Batman star Robert Pattinson has tested positive for the disease has cast a gloomy shadow over picture productions at the U.K. and past. The Fantastic Beasts franchise is currently on the next of its proposed five films, meaning COVID could be a continual thorn in its side if the pandemic is not beaten for some time.

Also Read:   Ajin Season 3: Release Date, Casting, Story, Trailer And The Anime Series

For now, the very best that Fantastic Beasts fans can do is concentrate on the truth that Depp has been cleared to come back and production will last until otherwise stated. It has been two long years since Fantastic Beasts two, and during that time a lot of modifications have occurred involving J.K. Rowling, its cast, and the planet as a whole. Hopefully, the flaws that have taken place so far will finally have a positive effect on the finished solution, but the future of this franchise could indeed still be tough.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Batman, Fantastic Beasts 3 Are Set to Resume Production Next Month
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

The Dark Crystal Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And What We Know About The Second Season

Netflix Anand mohan -
The Jim Henson Company is one of Those causes up to Today, wandering to the world Age of Resistance. Having a glorious cast of...
Read more

The Family Man Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More details

Amazon Prime Anish Yadav -
The Indian action drama The Family Man will show the next season from the mystical box of this Indian Hindi online tv series. The...
Read more

A Research Paper About The Sturgis Bike Rally In South Dakota Which Was Held Back In August

In News Akanksha Ranjan -
A research paper about the Sturgis bike rally in South Dakota which was held back in August attracted massive media attention as it was...
Read more

Attack On Titan Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
This Japanse Manga and Anime set is a present that was very profitable on the floor of TV. Even though there's the confirmation of...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Probably Be More Significant Than the last Season

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Peaky Blinders Season 6 is formally revived. It'll be coming back soon. Before getting into the details of the sixth season, let us notify...
Read more

Dead To Me Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot Confirmed, Will Be Its Last Season?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Netflix has restored Dead to Me for the third season, but it is not all good news since it also announced that it would...
Read more

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And News To Know

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
In my block, season 3 finished in a cliff-hanger, and thus the fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement of the next season. But to...
Read more

Harley Quinn Season 3: Will There Be A Season 3 Of Voice Celebrities Plans Revealed Read All About It Here!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Harley Quinn is an American adult animated television series that currently has 2 seasons under its franchise. The series is based on the DC...
Read more

Kung Fu Panda 4: Release Date, Cast, Possible Plot And All You Need To Know

Entertainment Sunidhi -
The Wuxan collection of action-comedy collection, Kung Fu Panda, posted its ultimate segment, i.e., Part three to April 1, 2016. Since that time, the...
Read more

Transformers 7 : Cast, Plot And Reasons for delay in release date

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Transformers is an American sci-fi, activity film series which has already marked its powerful presence in every viewer's mind. It is amongst the most...
Read more
© World Top Trend
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.