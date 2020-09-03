“Fantastic Beasts” 3 Filming to Resume in October

- Advertisement -

Fantastic Beasts 3 has been merely one of the many films hit from the coronavirus pandemic this season, but lovers of the Wizarding World will be eager to know that Warner Bros. has now set the filming schedule for the next installment in the franchise.

In contrast to previous reports, which speculated that filming could commence in July and then September, it appears like filming for the third installment of this Fantastic Beasts franchise will now start in October. Documents to get a motion for continuance presented as part of a defamation trial instigated by Johnny Depp (Gellert Grindelwald) have shown that Warner Bros. has scheduled filming to begin early next month and continue through to mid-February 2021.

The next film in the series will see members of this primary cast return for yet more adventures in the Wizarding World. Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone), Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Callum Turner (Theseus Scamander), and Depp (Gellert Grindelwald) are set to reprise their roles.

As supported this past year, some (or perhaps all) of those familiar faces are set to explore the sights and sounds of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the upcoming film. There is also speculation that fans will find the very first glance of American wizarding school, Ilvermorny, with Professor Eulalie’Lally’ Hicks (played with Jessica Williams) place to feature prominently.

The release date for Fantastic Beasts 3 nevertheless currently set for November 2021, though with filming set to run to February 2021 any further delays in filming could likely observe the date pushed back.

There is still no word from Warner Bros. on filming or production for the third adventure in this sequence. But with filming set to commence soon, it might not be long until an official announcement is delivered by owl post!