Home Hollywood “Fantastic Beasts” 3 Filming to Resume in October
HollywoodMovies

“Fantastic Beasts” 3 Filming to Resume in October

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Fantastic Beasts 3 has been merely one of the many films hit from the coronavirus pandemic this season, but lovers of the Wizarding World will be eager to know that Warner Bros. has now set the filming schedule for the next installment in the franchise.

In contrast to previous reports, which speculated that filming could commence in July and then September, it appears like filming for the third installment of this Fantastic Beasts franchise will now start in October. Documents to get a motion for continuance presented as part of a defamation trial instigated by Johnny Depp (Gellert Grindelwald) have shown that Warner Bros. has scheduled filming to begin early next month and continue through to mid-February 2021.

Also Read:   Is Fantastic Beast 3 Cancelled? Will Johnny Depp be back?
- Advertisement -

The next film in the series will see members of this primary cast return for yet more adventures in the Wizarding World. Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein), Dan Fogler (Jacob Kowalski), Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), Ezra Miller (Credence Barebone), Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Callum Turner (Theseus Scamander), and Depp (Gellert Grindelwald) are set to reprise their roles.

As supported this past year, some (or perhaps all) of those familiar faces are set to explore the sights and sounds of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, at the upcoming film. There is also speculation that fans will find the very first glance of American wizarding school, Ilvermorny, with Professor Eulalie’Lally’ Hicks (played with Jessica Williams) place to feature prominently.

Also Read:   When will Fantastic Beasts 3 be released?
Also Read:   Kung Fu Panda 4 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Trailer

The release date for Fantastic Beasts 3 nevertheless currently set for November 2021, though with filming set to run to February 2021 any further delays in filming could likely observe the date pushed back.

There is still no word from Warner Bros. on filming or production for the third adventure in this sequence. But with filming set to commence soon, it might not be long until an official announcement is delivered by owl post!

- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

What To Expect From “Desert One” Documentary

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Nineteen-year-old Sgt. Kevin Harmening had never heard of Iran when he Heard he Had Been headed into the U.S. Embassy in Tehran as a...
Read more

Unsolved Mysteries Season 2: Netflix Further Updates Know About Release Date, Cast, Of The Season, The Everything To Know more?

Entertainment Alok Chand -
What created"Unsolved" so novel from"America's Most Wanted" or"Dateline" was that everything rotten was accessible for anybody. Stretching scenes maybe work if there's a story...
Read more

Bosch Season 7: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know !!!

Amazon Prime Rekha yadav -
Bosch is police web performance, which has feasibly hauled its 6th season on April 16, 2020. Besides, the dependable enthusiasts could not be euphoric...
Read more

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Season 4: Release Date, Cast And Check To Know?

Netflix Santosh Yadav -
We have seen many adaptations of many clinic disclosures in films and internet collection. A number of them are unnatural and terrible. The American...
Read more

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7: latest Updates And Everything You Want To Know Final Date With Contestants

Top Stories Anish Yadav -
The favourite reality show Bachelor in Paradise has finished its six seasons and will release the seventh season soon. But, there is not any...
Read more

Kaguya-Sama Love Is War Season 3: Characters, Release Date, Cast, And All Latest Updates !!!

Entertainment Alok Chand -
If you are asked to define love, what'd you say? It is an inexpressible feeling, the total impulse to protect someone/something? It varies from...
Read more

Ozark Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Here Some Other New Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
Ozark is an American crime drama series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark William for Netflix. The first season was released on July 12,...
Read more

The Boss Baby 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Other Exciting Info

Hollywood Anand mohan -
The Boss Baby is an animated comedy movie that is led by Tom McGrath and composed by Michael McCullers. The film was met with...
Read more

Killing Eve Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other News That We Know

Top Stories Anand mohan -
Nowadays people prefer more of a dark humor about the comedy in terms of films and series since such kinds of series and movies...
Read more

Star Trek Picard Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Much More About The Show

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Star Trek: Picard is an American Sci-fi web television series created by Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, Kirsten Beyer, and Alex Kurtzman. It's the eighth...
Read more
© World Top Trend