Fans Of The 90s Sitcom’The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air’ Have Been Wanting For A Reunion Special For Ages

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Fans of the 90s sitcom’The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ have been Wanting for a reunion special for Ages.

 

Fans

Currently, 30 years to the day after the show debuted on NBC,

Will Smith occurred to Instagram and affirmed that a reunion particular would be arriving on HBO Max at a certain point in the future.

The reunion will also contain Janet Hubert-Whitten who played the original Aunt Viv.

Will Smith today teased a coming The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion that is set to debut on HBO Max sometime shortly.

Taking to Instagram, Smith posted a photo of the first cast, including Alfonso Ribeiro (Carlton), Karyn Parsons (Hillary),

Tatyana M. Ali (Ashley), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Daphne Maxwell Reid (Vivian),

and Jazz. All of the more intriguing is that Smith also posted a photograph of him conversing with Janet Hubert-Whitten,

who you may know better as the original Aunt Viv.

The pair never had the best working relationship —

that is why she left the show after the third season —

and had allegedly been at odds for decades ever since.

There’ll never be a reunion,”

Hubert-Whitten explained a few decades back,”because I shall never do anything using the (expletive) such as Will Smith.

This continuous reunion thing won’t ever happen in my life unless there’s an apology, which he does not know the word.”

Well, they’ve made amends, and we’ll eventually see exceptional reunion fans have been clamouring for for ages.

Smith’s Instagram posts may be seen below.

As you’ll see, it’s remarkable that no one from the cast appears to have aged much whatsoever.

Even Geoffrey looks about the same at 72 because he did at 42. Incidentally,

it’s not surprising that the reunion is happening on HBO Max instead of Netflix or NBC.

Recall that The New Prince has mostly been absent from every fundamental streaming platform for ages.

That is, of course, before HBO Max came around.

And seeing as how HBO Max is getting off the floor, putting together a highly-anticipated reunion show makes sense.

That distinct special, however, has been pushed back on account of the coronavirus.

 

and there’s no indication as to when shooting might commence.

As a last point, it’s worth noting that this is not the only bit of New Prince news we have seen in recent days.

Earlier this week May Smith verified a stunning reboot of this original series according to a viral movie that made the rounds this past year.

Akanksha Ranjan

Also Read:   Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should Know
