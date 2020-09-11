Home TV Series HBO Fans Are Very Excited To See Jason Todd Become Red Hood In...
Fans Are Very Excited To See Jason Todd Become Red Hood In Season 3 Of Titans,

By- Santosh Yadav
Here’s what Titans’ Curran Walters May Seem like as Red Hood in season 3. Titans season 2 came to a conclusion last November, and since then fans have eagerly awaited the next batch of episodes in the DC collection. The original plan was to possess Titans season 3 premiere this fall, similar to the way the preceding two seasons fought out, but the coronavirus pandemic postponed production. Because of this, it isn’t apparent when Titans will return, only it will, and it’ll be available on HBO Max this time around rather than DC Universe. The expectation among fans is that season 3 will ultimately carry through on its promise to demonstrate the Titans team together properly.

Walters joined Titans as a recurring player for now 1 prior to being ported into a series regular in season two. He plays Jason Todd, Batman’s second Robin later Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites) transferred on. The end of Titans season 2 saw Jason striking out on his own following several traumas and disappointments, leaving fans to wonder where his story goes next. The response was revealed at DC FanDome last month when news broke that Jason will end up Red Hood within this next season.

Fans (and Walters) are extremely excited to watch Red Hood get attracted to life, and as they wait for the first official look at Walters in character, they could imagine his look through fan art. In a new piece from Josh, Walters dons the iconic red mask and suit, thus providing fans with a notion of what he might look like about the series. Check it out down below.

Making this storyline particularly intriguing is that it’s missing an important step from the comics. There, Jason just becomes Red Hood after being brutally murdered by the Joker. Jason is later resurrected and adopts his own vigilante persona. Titans are not looking to include that bit of Jason’s evolution, so it remains to be seen how his transition is going to be handled.

Nevertheless, there’s a lot of excitement surrounding Red Hood’s Titans introduction. This will indicate the initial live-action adaptation of this character, and it’ll be quite interesting to see how that Jason (aka, a Jason who hasn’t died) handles being Red Hood. Jason’s official logline for the time says he is driven by his own obsession toward shooting down his former staff, making for a potentially compelling narrative. The only thing left for Titans today is to really begin filming season 3; this way, fans can finally see Red Hood get brought to life.

