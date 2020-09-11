Home TV Series Amazon Prime Experience the Art and History of Drifters through the Drifters Original Artwork...
Experience the Art and History of Drifters through the Drifters Original Artwork Virtual Tour

By- Naveen Yadav
To commemorate the 450th anniversary of the passing of Sengoku period samurai Shimazu Toyohisa, UNESCO World Heritage Website Sengan-en has partnered with publisher Shonengahosha to maintain an internet event to showcase both the first art of Drifters along with also the rich history behind the series’ protagonist.

The digital event, which will be hosted through Zoom on September 20 in 5 pm JST, is made up of viewing of Drifters’ original art from show creator Kouta Hirano, a tour of the home lived in by the lords of the Shimazu clan, in addition to a special display of the two swordsmanship styles practiced by the Shimazu clan, Taisha-Ryu, and Jigen-Ryu, in the first demonstration of its type in 416 years.

The house tour will be jointly guided by Shimazu history specialist Alex Bradshaw and Sengan-en curator and subculture enthusiast Takuo Iwakawa since they supply explanations that bridge the connection between the Drifters manga and history. The tour will also feature an authentically-produced replica of this armor used by Toyohisa at the Battle of Sekigahara.

Sagan-en is the stately residence and gardens of the prior Shimazu clan located in Kagoshima City, Kyushu, and is still operated and owned by the Shimazu family. It had been recognized as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2015.

Drifters follow the journey of this samurai Shimazu Toyohisa as he is transported away from the Battle of Sekigahara to a different, fantastical battlefield populated by various legendary individuals and heroes throughout history. The manga started in Young King Ours in 2009 and has been accredited by Dark Horse the following year. It also motivated a twelve-episode anime adaptation that originated in Japan in October 2016.

Attendance into the virtual tour will cost 3,500 yen per person. For more information about the excursion and its guides, please visit this website.

Naveen Yadav
