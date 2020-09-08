Home Entertainment Everything You Want To Know About The Last Duel
Everything You Want To Know About The Last Duel

By- Badshah Dhiraj
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck get medieval at the Initial set photos from Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel. The longtime best friends made a name for themselves whenever they co-wrote and starred together in 1997’s Good Will Hunting, a critically-acclaimed movie that snags them an Oscar for their screenplay. Damon and Affleck would share the screen again a couple of years later in Kevin Smith’s comedy Dogma, enjoying a set of banished angels. The latter discovers a loophole that would enable them to rekindle heaven. The couple are finally reuniting – both on and off-screen – to get Scott’s latest historical play.

Filming on The Last Duel is now underway in France, with Damon starring opposite Adam Driver as the 14th-century knights Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris. They participated in the last officially sanctioned duel in the country after the former accused the latter of raping his wife (Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer). ET has posted the first pictures from the film’s set, revealing Damon and Affleck – who is playing a supporting character – from medieval getups that include chin hair, cloaks, and, in Affleck’s case, astonishingly blonde hair. You can check those out below and click on the embedded tweet for the complete graphics.

The Last Duel is based on Eric Jager’s book The Last Duel: Damon, Affleck composed a True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France and, and Nicole Holofcener (Can You Ever Forgive Me? ); as Damon explained to ET, “Ben and I wrote the man perspective and Nicole composed the feminine perspective.” Disney and 20th Century Studios (formerly Fox) provides the movie a limited run on Christmas Day before its wide release on January 8, 2021, enabling it to qualify for consideration at the next year’s Oscars show. The film has raised concerns over its strategy to its timely subject matter, so it will be intriguing to observe how The Last Duel is obtained this winter. In the meantime, people online seem to be having a fantastic time poking fun at Damon and Affleck’s looks . (No doubt, the pair will appear more persuasive in the actual film.)

Here Is What Affleck had to say about ET, seeing The Last Duel:

I’ve not ever done medieval! It is 1386, so it is like blades and armor and stuff like this. Nevertheless, it was a true pleasure working with Matt and Nicole Holofcener, who wrote the script together with us. [Matt and I] kept saying, ‘Why have we not done this more often? We just got lucky that our programs intersected so that we had some free time to share. We obtained Ridley Scott directing it. And Jodie Comer’s in the film, so that’s quite exciting, and Adam [Driver].

Badshah Dhiraj
