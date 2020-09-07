Everything You Want To Know About Desert One

- Advertisement -

From the legendary documentary filmmaker, and two-time Oscar winner (“Harlan County, U.S.A” and”American Dream”), Barbara Kopple, comes”Desert One,” the story of “Operation Eagle Claw,” a failed rescue mission during the Iran Hostage Crisis in 1980.

Kopple weaves together archival news footage, and interviews with everyone from hostages to hostage-takers, from special forces servicemen into President Jimmy Carter. Suppose there’s someone who had been involved in this situation. In that case, Kopple monitors them down to unpack precisely what happened, even an Iranian passenger on a bus that the assignment inadvertently intercepted. It’s an autopsy of sorts, offering context to the mission, the situation in Iran and the U.S., and also the political consequences on Carter’s reelection (which he finally lost). It’s an extraordinarily detailed dissection of the mission, the preparation, the men involved, and what exactly went wrong.

- Advertisement -

The completely thorough “Desert One” follows a standard formula. It is produced by The History Channel. Therefore there is no surprise that the talking heads interviews and total score sense decidedly of the TV army hagiography genre. The second action becomes bogged down in the specifics of preparation and implementation of this rescue mission, and the mission itself, which will be mostly left with animated sequences. But Kopple carefully sees the needle connecting the political choices behind the assignment, one that Carter long kept as a Plan B, choosing instead to pursue a path of diplomacy to free the hostages. That decision, and the catastrophe of this assignment, cost him his second term, losing into a pro-war Ronald Reagan.

Though the film initially feels just like a patriotic tale of a bold mission, this is not a story of U.S. military triumph, and it’s just one of sorrow. Ahead of the title sequence, a telephone call with Carter authorizing the assignment is promoted with onscreen text because a never-before-heard classified recording, which appears to indicate the filmmakers’ special accessibility to such materials. The Desert One catastrophe makes for prime sympathetic military storytelling: existing safely in the past, the particulars previously unknown, attached to some highly recognizable event.

This angle feels at odds with Kopple’s investigative instincts, which can be drawn from this story of military disaster to the more significant forces and affect: how the hostage catastrophe was nominated for cultural and political gain, by both Ayatollah Khomeini and Reagan. That’s the real meat of the story, not always how long the special ops forces educated with night vision goggles. The cultural and political aspect of the movie is incredibly dynamic, not so that the lagging mid-section, bloated with logistics.

However, these logistics do serve as a sort of comeuppance for Carter. When all of the media and politicking is swept aside, and it is just the transcripts and the telephone calls, you understand the manner in which this president, a former naval officer dedicated to his private belief of peacekeeping, wrestled with the right method to handle this. That morality and openness to do the ideal thing, not the political entity, is infrequent to see in this day and age.

