Everything You Know So Far About The Last Duel

EntertainmentMovies

By- Badshah Dhiraj
After spending the first part of the summertime in lockdown in Dalkey, Hollywood star Matt Damon is going to soon be back in town next month as’The Last Duel‘ resumes movie in Ireland, such as at Bective Bridge close Kilmessan.

Filming was prepared to start at Bective as soon as the Covid-19 lockdown began in March. It will resume at the end of September.

The filming of the Hollywood movie’The Last Duel’, which was expected to happen at Bective next week, was postponed due to the Covid-19 situation.

Work on the set is well underway with the construction of huts and barns as performers recreate a part of medieval France.

To be directed by Ridley Scott, the production company behind the movie advertised for enormous numbers of extras, and hundreds turned up in an open casting at Liberty Hall, Dublin.

‘The Last Duel’ is an epic period feature film that will star Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Adam Driver, and Jodie Comer. Filming was set to largely take place around Dublin, Wicklow, Meath, and Tipperary. Affleck, Damon, and Nicole Holofcener have written the screenplay which is based on the book the Last Duel’ by Eric Jager. Place in Medieval France, the story is a story of betrayal and justice.

Meath County Council intends to temporarily shut the L-4010 at Bective Bridge at 8 am on Monday, 28th September, and keep to 6 pm on Friday, 9th October 2020.

It says this road closure is required to facilitate the commissioning and decommissioning of a film production set in Bective Bridge.

Badshah Dhiraj
