Everything You Know So Far About Scam 1992

The recently established preview of Scam 1992, a web-series by filmmaker Hansal Mehta, follows the life of Harshad Mehta – a stockbroker who single-handedly took the stock exchange to dizzying heights along with his catastrophic downfall.

The show, based on online video streaming system Sony Liv was adapted from the business journalist Sucheta Dalal and her husband Debashis Basu’s book’s Scam Who Won, Who LostWho withdrew’

Place in the 1980s and 1990s and the teaser begins with a hesitant man talking to journalist Sucheta Dalal roughly Rs 500 crores scam.

When the journalist portrayed by Shreya Dhanwanthary asks if the guy knows about the individual behind the scam, he answers at a tensed tone, “Harshad Mehta.”

The teaser then showcases glimpses of the stockbroker Harshad Mehta depicted by celebrity Pratik Gandhi in the internet collection.

Stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was popularly known as the Amitabh Bachchan of Stock Market’, was appointed and charged with different financial crimes in the 1992 securities scam.

