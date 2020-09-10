Everything You Know So Far About Desert One

- Advertisement -

The exhaustive “Desert One” follows a typical formula. It’s made by the History Channel. Therefore there’s not surprising that the talking heads interviews and sweeping score feel decidedly of the TV army hagiography genre. The second action becomes bogged down in the details of the rescue mission’s execution and planning, mainly rendered with animated sequences. But Kopple carefully threads the needle on connecting the political decisions on the other side of the mission, one that Carter long kept as a Strategy B, choosing instead to pursue a path of diplomacy to free the hostages. That choice, and the catastrophe of the mission, cost him his next term, losing to the hawkish Ronald Reagan.

Although the movie initially feels like a patriotic tale of a bold mission, this isn’t a story of U.S. military triumph. It is one of sorrow. Ahead of the title sequence, a phone call with Carter authorizing the mission is promoted with onscreen text as a never-before-heard classified recording, which indicates the filmmakers’ unique access to these materials. The Desert One catastrophe makes for prime sympathetic military storytelling: present safely in the past, the details previously unknown, and tied into a highly familiar episode.

This angle feels at odds with Kopple’s investigative instincts, obviously more drawn to the larger forces and affect: the way the hostage crisis was wielded for cultural and political profit by Ayatollah Khomeini and Reagan. That’s the story’s actual meat, not necessarily how long the special ops forces trained with night vision goggles. The movie’s cultural and political facet is incredibly dynamic, not so the lagging midsection, bloated with logistics.

When all of the media and politicking are swept aside, and it’s just the transcripts and the telephone calls, you understand how the president, a former Naval officer dedicated to his personal belief of peacekeeping, wrestled with the right way to handle this. That morality and openness to do the right thing, not the political thing, are rare to see in this day and age.

