Everything We Want To Know About Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3

- Advertisement -

Though everything feels as though it’s at a standstill, you will find new movies on the horizon and they will, someday, make it into cinemas. One of those movies is Guardian of the Galaxy Vol 3, with James Gunn back in the helm.

Exactly what the third Guardians of the Galaxy movie will tackle remains unknown. However, Avengers: Endgame has set us up with a few high expectations and plenty of resolving issues. (Gamora, anyone?)

- Advertisement -

But there’s a tiny detail seen by a fan that has caused a giant plot hole, which Guardians of the Galaxy 3 should tackle. Well, we say’needs,’ but bigger plot holes have been left unfilled.

The plot hole comes into play when you consider the Ego’s motives for having a child in the first place. He makes his intention clear: he needs to make a second celestial to power his Expansion.

But he calls Peter a”battery,” which might suggest that Peter is his source of power, and Ego needs it. After all, it takes two to enact Ego’s purpose of enlarging himself across the galaxy.

Ego then tells Peter that when he is killed, Peter will lose his abilities. That implies Peter is getting all of his power from Ego, which doesn’t hold up once you recall that reluctantly wanted Peter for his electricity.

Therefore, the only conclusion that makes sense is that Peter Quill has his very own power source. Maybe it is lagging, and Ego knows how to tap into it without letting Peter do the same.

Additionally, it would function Ego’s functions to convince Peter that Peter has no abilities without him. He had been trying to save his skin, and persuasive Peter that he’d have no powers might be a way to do it.

This is where Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 comes into play. There’s an opportunity that Peter still has the power he had been’storing’ (so to speak) for Ego, but he doesn’t understand he has them, so he does not know how to access them.

If that’s the case, that is a large carte blanch to be carrying about, especially when he was widely blamed for the screw up with Thanos at Avengers: Infinity War.

1 Redditor pointed out: “There is the chance that Peter functioned as a capacitor storing Ego’s power over his lifetime so Ego can reach a single burst with more energy than he could output by himself.”

In any episode, while we assume this makes sense (we are not engineers), it is the kind of pedantry we doubt Marvel has taken into consideration. What’s more likely is they didn’t think it through at all.

