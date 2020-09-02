Home Movies Everything We Know So Far About It Deadpool 3
Movies

Everything We Know So Far About It Deadpool 3

By- Santosh Yadav
Hollywood always seems to get dozens of comic book films in the works at any particular time, but a number of them have been the subject of such intense hearsay and rumors as Deadpool 3. The project is in active growth at Marvel Studios and has been for months now, but any official news away from the speculation world is very difficult to come by.

Even Ryan Reynolds hasn’t been able to shed any light on the Merc with a Mouth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, and he’s the man that spent over a decade dragging Deadpool during development hell in Fox along with enjoying with the character, producing the franchise and getting a writing credit for the screenplay.

However, the 43-year-old is now the sole creative talent attached to Deadpool 3 in a formal capacity. Sure, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick previously confessed nearly a year ago which they were waiting on the go-ahead out of Kevin Feige to start tackling the script, but nevertheless, they have not been confirmed since the authors nevertheless.

That’s about as much information that has been made public so far, with the main question on everyone’s mind being whether or not Deadpool 3 will mark the MCU’s first R-rated film, something former Disney CEO Bob Iger claimed was a distinct possibility. After all, a great deal of fans would undoubtedly be furious at the idea of a watered-down PG-13 version of the notoriously foul-mouthed superhero.

In any case, at the present time, there’s no boss, no authors, no official launch date, no word on the evaluation, and a major man that now has close to a dozen other projects on his plate at the interim, the majority of which are a lot farther along in the development process than Deadpool 3. The unfortunate reality is, then, we could be a fantastic few years away however, from seeing Wade Wilson slice and dice his way to the MCU unless something drastically changes in the near future.

Santosh Yadav

