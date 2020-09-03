Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Violet Evergarden is a popular anime show that took inspiration in the light book series of the identical name by Kana Akatsuki. The anime show is directed by Taichi Ishidate and produced by Shinichiro Hatta, Kazusa Umeda, Shinichi Nakamura, and Shigeru Saito. It’s animated by Kyoto Animation and composed by Reiko Yoshida. The initial period was broadcasted in Japan from January 11, 2018, to April 5, 2018, then Netflix acquired the streaming rights of this series.

The anime series centered on the story of ex-soldier Violet Evergarden, that received standing in a writers’ agency. Then she moves on assignments to write letters that could unite people. Now the fans are demanding another season; they wish to know whether it is occurring or not. So keep reading to know about all the details for your new season:

Renewal Status For Violet Evergarden Season 2

Unfortunately, the anime series Violet Evergarden is still not renewed for the next season. Kyoto Animation did not make any statement of the new season since the first season ended airing episodes back in 2018. But the wonderful thing is we’re very soon getting a brand new movie by Violet Evergarden.

The anime movie was declared back in the previous calendar year. So after its premiere, we are expecting that we will find any information on the next season of Violet Evergarden hopefully.

Release Date For Violet Evergarden Season 2

We can still expect for the next season of Violet Evergarden in the future. The first season received high ratings and good viewership after its release. If season 2 comes to pass, then it will be going to require more time to look. The animation process also consumes more time to complete.

So if Violet Evergarden Season 2 comes to pass, then we could expect it to discharge around sometime in 2022. Apart from that, the new anime film of Violet Evergarden will release in Japan on September 18, 2020. It was earlier postponed due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The movie was set to release on April 24, 2020, before its delay.

Character Details For Violet Evergarden Season 2

If a second season occurs of this anime show titled Violet Evergarden, then we could expect these characters to return for it:

Violet Evergarden

Claudia Hodgins

Gilbert Bougainvillea

Cattleya Baudelaire

Benedict Blue

Erica Brown

Iris Cannary