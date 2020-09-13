Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Updates You Need To Know !!!

- Advertisement -

Violet Evergarden serves a lot for all anime enthusiasts out there with its plot. The anime is based on a mild novel series. After the first season was aired, the series had received many positive feedbacks. However, no official statement is made concerning the release date of the series. The new season was expected to start on April 24, 2020, but it was postponed to September 18 2020. While this is excellent news for fans, this is just a speculation because the present situation has put a barrier to the progress of many films.

The initial season was debuted from January 11, 2018, to April 5, 2018. Reiko Yoshida is the author of this sequence. Taichi Ishidate directs it. The language of this show is English. The show has established one season with 13 episodes. A spin-off film was also found in 2019.

- Advertisement -

Overview

Violet Evergarden is the protagonist of the sequence. She had been an ex- female soldier who then becomes a car memory doll. She had been used by Dr Orland to assist his blind wife Mollie to write her books. Later, she had been used by others for service. The war is finished, and Violet has to return to society. She was no more a soldier and so reintegrating back to the ordinary company was challenging. However, she has to figure out the purpose of her life through her new trip. She wants to work out the meaning of the last words of her former commander, which has been”I adore you”.

Season two might Concentrate on Major Gilbert and Violet. She’s now figured out her feelings and feeling. Although Gilbert had died at the start of the season, fans are anticipating a return either through flashbacks or perhaps at present. The last season had a mysterious client who’s suspected as Gilbert. The group has kept Violet Evergarden two under wraps to avoid speculations and rumours.

Cast and characters

Yui Ishikawa as Violet

Minor Chihara as Erica

Kyle McCarley as Claudia

Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert

Reba Buhar as Catalia

Takua Ingi, etc..

Violet Evergarden season 2

The speculations are the new season will premier this season. On the other hand, the present COVID-19 situation might delay it to next season. The fans are thinking over the question”if gilbert will be back?”.