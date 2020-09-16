Evergarden Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All More Information !!!

- Advertisement -

Violet Evergarden serves a lot for all anime enthusiasts out there with its exciting plot. The anime is based on a mild novel series. Following the first season was aired, the show had received many positive feedbacks. But, no official statement is made concerning the release date of the series. The new season was expected to start on April 24, 2020, but it had been postponed to September 18, 2020. While this is excellent news for fans, this is just a speculation as the current situation has set a barrier to several movies’ progress.

The first season was surfaced from January 11, 2018, to April 5, 2018. Reiko Yoshida is the author of the sequence. Taichi Ishidate directs it. The language of the show is English. The show has established one season with 13 episodes. A spin-off movie was also based in 2019.

Overview

Violet Evergarden is the protagonist of the sequence. She had been an ex- lady soldier who then becomes an automobile memory doll. She was employed by Dr. Orland to help his blind wife Mollie to write her books. Later, she was used by other people for support. The war is over, and now Violet has to return to society. She was no longer a soldier and so reintegrating back to the ordinary firm was tough. But she must figure out the purpose of her life through her new journey. She also wants to work out the significance of her former commander’s very last words: “I love you.”

Season two might Concentrate on Major Gilbert and Violet. She’s now figured out her emotions and feeling. Although Gilbert had died at the beginning of the year, fans expect a return through flashbacks or even in the present. The previous season was a mysterious client who’s suspected as Gilbert. The team has kept Violet Evergarden two under wraps to prevent speculations and rumors.

Cast and characters

Yui Ishikawa as Violet

Minor Chihara as Erica

Kyle McCarley as Claudia

Daisuke Namikawa as Gilbert

Reba Buhar as Catalia

Takua Ingi, etc..

Violet Evergarden season 2

The speculations are the new season will premier this season. However, the current COVID-19 situation may delay it to next season. The fans are pondering over the question”if gilbert will probably be back?”.