Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast And All Updates Here

Netflix hit drama euphoria of America broadcast in HBO on June 16, 2019. The plot of the play is essentially about the teenager who’s indulged in drugs, sex, and a lot more issues to keep their lives regular. It mainly shows how the figures try to live their life by overcoming the scandals.

Release Date of Euphoria Season 2

The Euphoria drama is made by Drake, among the famous hip-hop worldwide star and the fans have been excited to watch his work on movie line. It ends up to be a massive success shortly after the wrap up of season one rumors begin to spread about season two. Still, it wasn’t confirmed before on March 11, 2020, it was officially announced by euphoria HBO Twitter account about the filming of its season two, but on March 16 during precisely the same account it had been posted that they have to stop filming due to pandemic situation.

So, we could expect that the filming will start in 2021, but their official page does not support anything.

Euphoria Season 2 Cast: Star Cast Returning For The New Season

Without any doubt, Zendaya will probably be in the primary role and narrating the story in the new season. We can anticipate the return of some previous season’s cast such as Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughn, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Angus Cloud as Fezo, Barbie Ferreira as Kat Hernandez, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Algee Smith as Chris McKay, Storm Reid as Gia Bennett, Austin Abrams as Ethan Lewis and Eric Dane as Cal Jacob.

Also, Kelvin Harrison Jr. affirmed his entry in Euphoria Season 2 during a recent appearance on Sophisticated’s Watch Less Podcast.

Euphoria Season 2 Plotline: What’s Going To Happen Next?

There is no official information about the season two storyline. Season 2 will continue from where the previous seasons’ storyline. The first season was all about poisonous relationships, drugs, teen pregnancy, but their story isn’t over yet. Nearly every teenager faces such troubles.

Next season will possibly focus on the new issues coming in their own lives. It is going to also concentrate on Jules, who oversees herself following Rue leaves her alone on the train.