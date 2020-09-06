Home TV Series HBO Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And You Need to Know...
Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And You Need to Know New Update!!

By- Santosh Yadav
Netflix hit play euphoria of America broadcast in HBO on June 16, 2019. The plot of this play is basically about the adolescent who is indulged in drugs, sex, and a lot more difficulties to maintain their lives normal. It mostly shows how the figures attempt to live their life by beating the scandals.

Release Date of Euphoria Season 2

The Euphoria drama is made by Drake, among the renowned hip-hop global star and the fans have been really excited to watch his work on movie line. It ends up to be a huge success soon after the wrapping up of season one rumours begin to spread around the season two. Still, it wasn’t confirmed before on March 11th, 2020 it was formally announced by euphoria HBO Twitter account about the filming of its season two, but on March 16th during the exact same account, it had been posted that they have to stop filming because of pandemic situation.

So, we can expect the filming will start in 2021, but their official site does not confirm nothing.

Euphoria Season 2 Storyline

The show follows the group of teens in high school where their lifestyles revolve around love, drugs, and sex. The series is put in the 1990s. In Season 2, we could expect the follow up from Season 2. There’s no updates concerning the official confirmation about this series. But we can expect the series to be fascinating as Season 1. The fans wonder if Rue will return or when she’s dead in Season 1. The show is also famed because of its soundtrack.

Euphoria Season 2 Cast

The star cast of this series should be Zendaya, which will be reprising her Season 2. Another throw will include Jules as Hunter Schafer, Lexi as Maude Apatow, Fezco as Angus Cloud, Kat as Barbie Ferreira, Leslie as Nika King, Maddy as Alexa Demie, Nate as Jacob Elordi, Christopher as Algee Smith, Cal as Eric Dane, and Cassie as Sydney Sweeney.

