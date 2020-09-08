Euphoria Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Know The All Updates

- Advertisement -

Like Skins before it, Euphoria caused controversy for its depiction of a large school world full of sex, drugs, and violence as it came on screens in the US in June 2019. But while it shocked some, in addition, it became an immediate hit, its own explorations of issues including addiction, sexuality, and misuse has given space to be raw, gritty, and real. Long before season one’s cliffhanger end unfurled, the Zendaya-starring show was confirmed to be returning for another season. Here’s everything we understand about Euphoria season two so far.

Euphoria Season 2 Storyline

The show follows the group of teens in high school in which their lifestyles revolve around love, drugs, and sex. The show is put in the 1990s. In Season 2, we could anticipate the follow up from Season 2. There’s no update concerning the official confirmation regarding the show. But we could expect the show to be interesting as Season 1. The lovers wonder if Rue will return or if she’s dead in Season 1. The series is also famed because of its soundtrack.

Euphoria Season 2 Cast

The star cast of the series needs to be Zendaya, who is reprising her Season two. Another cast will comprise Jules as Hunter Schafer, Lexi as Maude Apatow, Fezco as Angus Cloud, Kat as Barbie Ferreira, Leslie as Nika King, Maddy as Alexa Demie, Nate as Jacob Elordi, Christopher as Algee Smith, Cal as Eric Dane, and Cassie as Sydney Sweeney.

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date

The series was verified for Season two back in 2019 after the releasing of Season 1. HBO has not confirmed the release date. The shooting has been set to begin but is now delayed as a result of the show international outbreak. We can anticipate the show out of 2021 or 2022.