Elite Season 4: Will It Release This Fall? Who All Are In The New Casting Group?

Among the most famous Spanish shows on Netflix, Elite is a teen drama thriller genre. The series is a creation of Carlos Monte and Dario Madrona. The show made its debut with the release of its first season on October 5, 2018, and is going on till the current time.

Elite is presently beneath the developmental process of its upcoming fourth season, which is much awaited by the show’s fans. The state of origin of the series is Spain, and the series has originally been developed in the Spanish language. But, it is available on Netflix from the English language well.

Elite season 4 Release Date and other information

Netflix has given the green light into Elite season May 4, 2020, via their official Twitter account.

ya es oficial. estaremos de regreso con una cuarta temporada 😙

it’s official, we’ll be back for season 4 😙 pic.twitter.com/emymGz0qMm — EliteNetflix (@EliteNetflix) May 22, 2020

They uploaded a clip with their present cast, who is returning to the show. You can take a look at the post below. Apart from that, popular Spanish news site Bluper reported in January that fifth and fourth season are already under progress. This was the most exciting news for lovers because after the release of season 4 that they won’t have to wait for the renewal status of season 5.

Presently, neither creators nor Netflix has shared any update about the release date of Elite season 4. The forthcoming season is under development, so we can expect it to release new episodes in 2021. But, due to the global outbreak, the production was strictly stopped from the authorities. So that the series may get postponed. We have no clue when this outbreak would end and when will the 4th season start shooting. As of August 2020, we have no current updates about the production.

Who Will Return In The Elite Season 4? Can We expect New Faces?

The show released a movie in May 2020. The movie revealed all of the cast members who are involved in the further seasons of the show, which confirmed that the Fourth season is under development and coming soon.

There have never been any official announcements on the matter of the official release date. Considering the way the show doesn’t follow any pattern at the release of its seasons. It’s anticipated that the show will soon be releasing its Fourth season, either at the end of 2020 or even mid-2021.

So, given how the other 3 seasons of Elite, aired from the months of October, September, and March. The release date of the approaching season is highly expected in March 2021, as it takes about annually for any show to develop a whole new season. But, with the continuing pandemic position of COVID-19 all around the globe.

It is natural for the show to have a delay in the production and shooting of its new seasons, moving their expected release dates further ahead. Therefore, with the lack of much info on this particular matter, the coming of Elite season 4 at March of 2021 and its Fifth season airing sometime in 2022 is hopeful and much awaited by the audience.

Elite Season 4 Plot: What’ll Happen In The Next Season?

The new season is going to have a new cast, so we have no clue regarding the plot of season 4. If we have a peek at the finale episode of the season, Omar, Ander, Rebeca, Samuel, in addition to Guzmán were in Las Encinas. So we can assume the string for more interesting when the new group of students meets them.