Elite Season 4 – Release Date, Cast And Other Information

By- Anish Yadav
One of Netflix’s most astonishing thriller is set to return with a different season. Seeing the success of the first three seasons of the top-graded web series, it is not surprising that the makers have opted to come up with a different piece of their brilliance. Produced by Carlos Monte, this series is set at a literary elite secondary school, Las Encinas. This Spanish series was very famous among teens due to its crisp story-line.

The series showcases the conflict between the middle class and high class and the difference in their opinions. After a few students get into an elite school with a scholarship, their life becomes a roller coaster of events, since it’s triggered the struggle with the high-class students belonging to the same school. Their conflict ends up becoming one of these killed and what follows is the exposition of the murder mystery.

When Is Your Next Season Coming Up?

There hasn’t been any official announcement with regards to the release date, but one can expect the fourth season to fall by in the latter half of the next season. Considering the very first season which was aired on 8 October 2018 along with the second season that resided on 6 September 2019 and the most recent year that was released on 13 March of this season, we may safely conclude that the upcoming sequel will start between October to January of 2021. However, we can’t neglect the reality that a lot of productions have been placed on hold because of the current coronavirus global pandemic. Fans might expect a little bit of delay owing to this emergency. Sources say that the show was renewed for a fourth and fifth season, which is good news for the fans as we may expect to see two consecutive seasons of the brilliant adolescent drama in the upcoming season!

Elite Season 4 Cast

Though there haven’t been any official updates on the inclusion of new characters within the next sequel, we all know for a fact that a number of the lead roles will leave the series. Rumours are that Ester Exposito, Alvaro Rico, Jorge Lopez, and Danna Paola will be the figures leaving the series forever. A number of our resources say that Pol Grinch, Martina Cariddi, Manu Dios, and Carla Diaz could be showcased in the upcoming Spanish movie. However, these details are yet to be confirmed from the official sources. We’ll notify you with the newest updates until then, stay tuned!

