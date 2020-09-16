- Advertisement -

Elevate Your Interior Spaces With Design Tips From Sustainable Decor Brand, Pom

Cozy nights at home have taken on new that means with the pandemic. Now that summer season is coming to a quit and lifestyles indoors turn into the norm, what better time to put money into décor as a way to elevate your space and have you ever loving it even extra Elevate.

Enter Pom Pom at Home, an extraordinary chic, family-owned, sustainable home décor emblem acknowledged for his or her ‘lived-in beauty’ aesthetic.

“When we started out, a textile logo with this ‘lived-in’ fashionable appearance wasn’t conveniently available, so I needed to create it myself. Most different fabric companies at the time were very formal,” CEO and Creative Director, Hilde Leiaghat tells me. “Whereas, we curate the designs for our logo with a experience of calm and luxury in mind. Everything has to FEEL right. The contact and hand feel are certainly what promote our products.”

Pom Pom at Home grew out of LA-based retail fixtures and accessories store, Pom Pom Interiors, where Leiaghat was importing antiques and antique textiles from Europe.

“At our retail shops, there has been a steady demand for antique linens. I noticed this gap inside the market and the growing want and seized the opportunity in launching my personal line,” explains Leiaghat. From the start, Pom Pom at Home has targeted on textiles which have an ‘antique feel’ at an on hand rate factor. “Linen fibers lend themselves great to this appearance and developing up in Belgium where linen is a totally commonplace fiber and part of our history, it felt natural for me to start this way. As a result, Pom Pom at Home become created within the fall of 2007.”