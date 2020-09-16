Home Lifestyle Fashion Elevate Your Interior Spaces With Design
LifestyleFashionFeatured

Elevate Your Interior Spaces With Design

By- Shankar
- Advertisement -
Elevate Your Interior Spaces With Design Tips From Sustainable Decor Brand, Pom

Cozy nights at home have taken on new that means with the pandemic. Now that summer season is coming to a quit and lifestyles indoors turn into the norm, what better time to put money into décor as a way to elevate your space and have you ever loving it even extra Elevate.

Enter Pom Pom at Home, an extraordinary chic, family-owned, sustainable home décor emblem acknowledged for his or her ‘lived-in beauty’ aesthetic.

“When we started out, a textile logo with this ‘lived-in’ fashionable appearance wasn’t conveniently available, so I needed to create it myself. Most different fabric companies at the time were very formal,” CEO and Creative Director, Hilde Leiaghat tells me. “Whereas, we curate the designs for our logo with a experience of calm and luxury in mind. Everything has to FEEL right. The contact and hand feel are certainly what promote our products.”

Also Read:   The Scary Coronavirus Can Spread Effortlessly In a Confined Space Such As a Restaurant
Also Read:   Splatoon 3: Releasing In 2021, Nintendo Game Latest Updates
Pom Pom at Home grew out of LA-based retail fixtures and accessories store, Pom Pom Interiors, where Leiaghat was importing antiques and antique textiles from Europe.
- Advertisement -

“At our retail shops, there has been a steady demand for antique linens. I noticed this gap inside the market and the growing want and seized the opportunity in launching my personal line,” explains Leiaghat. From the start, Pom Pom at Home has targeted on textiles which have an ‘antique feel’ at an on hand rate factor. “Linen fibers lend themselves great to this appearance and developing up in Belgium where linen is a totally commonplace fiber and part of our history, it felt natural for me to start this way. As a result, Pom Pom at Home become created within the fall of 2007.”

Also Read:   Netflix September 2020 simply released one in all 2020s
- Advertisement -
Shankar

Must Read

Elevate Your Interior Spaces With Design

Fashion Shankar -
Elevate Your Interior Spaces With Design Tips From Sustainable Decor Brand, Pom Cozy nights at home have taken on new that means with the pandemic....
Read more

Jason Wu Kicks Off NYFW With A Live Rooftop

Celebrities Shankar -
Jason Wu Kicks Off NYFW With A Live Rooftop Show Celebrating Escapism It may be New York Fashion Week, but the foyer of Spring Studios...
Read more

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About It’s Okay to Not Be Okay Season 2

Entertainment Badshah Dhiraj -
Ever since It's Okay to Not Be Okay, Season 1 dropped its finale on August 9, and lovers started demanding Season 2. The show...
Read more

Las Vegas Update First Non-Smoking Casino

Fashion Shankar -
Las Vegas Update First Non-Smoking Casino Resort On The Strip Opening The coronavirus has hit Las Vegas tough in phrases of inn and restaurant closures,...
Read more

‘super stud’ livestock with ideal genetic traits.

Featured Pooja Das -
super stud' livestock Scientists create'super stud' livestock with ideal genetic traits. Scientists have developed a method by which male creatures can pass to the genetic material...
Read more

Hidden Pond Is The Vacation You Never

Entertainment Shankar -
Hidden Pond Is The Vacation You Never Knew You Needed On the hunt for a Covid-19 friendly fall getaway Aren’t all of us. Between “again...
Read more

The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Updates You Need To Know!!

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The Umbrella Academy is a hottest Netflix original series founded on The Umbrella Academy comic book because it was beginning in 2019. It profits...
Read more

Montblanc New Signs & Symbols Collection

In News Shankar -
Montblanc’s New Signs & Symbols Collection Rings In 2021 So permit’s have a show of hands: who’s prepared to bid farewell to 2020? If you’re...
Read more

MAC Cosmetics Former Chief Chemist Launches

Beauty Shankar -
MAC Cosmetics Former Chief Chemist Launches Pure Culture Beauty, A 23andMe-Inspired Skincare Line The skincare marketplace is already clogged to the pores with prestige labels...
Read more

Cybersecurity Startup Raises $30 Million

In News Shankar -
Cybersecurity Startup Raises $30 Million To Protect Hospitals From Hacker The average clinic room can have dozens of connected devices—ranging from MRI machines to protection...
Read more
© World Top Trend
Copy Protected by Chetan's WP-Copyprotect.