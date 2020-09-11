Home In News Election Day 2020 Will Be The Culmination Of A Near And Hard-Fought...
Election Day 2020 Will Be The Culmination Of A Near And Hard-Fought Race Between Donald Trump And Joe Biden

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Election Day 2020 will be the culmination of a near and hard-fought race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden —

Election Day

 

and the outcomes may hinge in part on how great a job each individual does painting the other person as unfit for the occupation.

However, respondents to a new poll believe both Trump and Biden are too old and emotionally incompetent for the presidency’s requirements.

The poll result is especially a concern because the respondents came out of six battleground states which will be crucial from the 2020 presidential election.

Election Day 2020 is shaping up to be among the most controversial, and possibly even the closest,

clashes between two presidential candidates in recent memory,

with the results of the race hingeing in part on how good a job

each man does painting another one as unfit for the office.

At different points on the stump so far, President Trump

and Democratic nominee Joe Biden have lobbed insults at each other,

attacked each other as mentally unfit for the task,

and hurled zingers at one another, claiming their competition is too old to function as leader of the free world efficiently.

Voters will have the final term on November 3,

but they are making their feelings known about this back-and-forth today, too.

And depending on the results of a new survey

it appears that most voters would rather have a younger candidate on top of both tickets,

to get a start.

Respondents to a current CNBC/Change Research

poll said that they don’t think about either Trump or Biden to become”mentally fit” for its presidency.

These results include voters in six battleground states, including Michigan,

 

Arizona, Florida, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina. One of the products, a CNBC:

55 percent of likely national voters, and 51% of likely battleground voters,

say Trump is emotionally unfit to be President.

52% of likely federal and battleground voters say Biden is mentally unfit to become President.

Regarding physical fitness, the information is a little better on that front.

51% of likely federal Republicans and 52% of likely voters in the battleground

states state Trump is fit to be President.

In comparison,

57% of likely national voters and 54 percent of likely battleground voters say Biden is physically held to be President.

Beyond the question of fitness and psychological capability,

some other dramatic findings in this survey could foreshadow more of a tightening up of the race before November.

By way of instance, battleground voters showed an even 50-50 split

in this survey over if Trump or Biden will do a better job of bringing

the US from their pandemic-induced doldrums it is in right now.

But a slight majority of battleground voters (some 52% in this poll)

believe Trump hasn’t done enough to help working Americans during the nation’s current challenging economic climate.

Akanksha Ranjan

