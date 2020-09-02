- Advertisement -

Election Day 2020 will be like nothing the majority of us have seen in our lifetimes —

Election

maybe due to a phenomenon that a number of data scientists are referring to as a”reddish mirage.”

One predictive model reveals President Trump handily winning re-election on November 3, as a result of GOP voters who appear in person to vote despite the coronavirus pandemic.

But that win on Election Day 2020 could wind up being a”red mirage,” due to this spike in earnings this season as a result of Democratic voters

who don’t want to vote in-person because of the coronavirus and elect for mail-in ballots rather,

which will probably take several days to tabulate after Election Day.

It’s admittedly a near-impossible task this time round, given the unprecedented nature of everything this election falls in the shadow of —

everything from the coronavirus pandemic to problems around racial justice and police brutality to a supremely bad market.

This year’s”Comey letter” may be anything from information about a successful COVID-19 vaccine to

the coronavirus numbers getting either a good deal worse or a lot better to White House health advisor Dr Anthony Fauci resigning, a new Supreme Court vacancy,

more civil unrest in towns around the nation and much more. Meanwhile,

some data scientists are starting to speak about what might amount to a nightmare scenario on Election Day this year —

something they’re calling a”reddish mirage.” Josh Mendelsohn —

the CEO of Democratic statistics and analytics company Hawkfish,

funded by Michael Bloomberg and reportedly works for pro-Biden Super PACs

and the Democratic National Committee — explained it thus:

There is a very real possibility that President Trump may score what seems like a pretty good re-election triumph on November 3.

The reason is due to the premise that his voters,

undaunted by the prospect of the coronavirus,

will show up en masse in person on Election Day.

But, Hawkfish’s models estimate an”unprecedented” 40 percent of Republicans

in the US will vote by email in the presidential election this time around.

The premise is that the vast majority of those will be people choosing that route sinc

e they do not want to do it in person as a consequence of trepidation about the.

Hawkfish has just one modelling scenario whereby

Trump ends up on election night with as much as 408 electoral votes to Biden’s 130 (it takes 270 to win),

assuming 15% of the total vote-by-mail haul has been tabulate at that point.

But a few days later, once 75 percent of the mail-in ballots have been recorded,

this scenario (based partly on August statistics from )

shows Trump’s electoral numbers crumbling and switching to provide Biden the edge, 334 electoral votes to 204.

Therefore, the thought is that what Trump appreciated on election night, in this case,

was just a mirage — , as mentioned, a”reddish mirage.”

“We are sounding an alert and saying that this is a really real possibility,

that the information is going to reveal on election night an unbelievable victory for Donald Trump,” Mendelsohn told Axios.

“When every legitimate vote is tallied, and we get to that last day, which will be someday after Election Day,

it is going to demonstrate what occurre on election night was precisely that, a mirage.

It seemed like Donald Trump was at the lead,

and he basically was not when every ballot gets counte.”

The Biden result under a scenario similar to this would be plausible,

but imagine the uproar within the optics of visiting a

Trump win on November 3 get erase and passe instead to Biden.

, remember, has spent four years attacking enemies both real and imagined —

and he won last time. This is why the Hawkfish firm decide to sound the alarm now about this possibility.

It is not that the outcome is foreordaine,

but it may put a cloud over the election results like nothing the country has seen however.